Pocket FM Secures $16 Million Debt Funding

The company will use the fund raised to double its strategic priorities to strengthen its audio series library, expand its creator community by attracting creative minds globally, and accelerate its revenue growth

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Audio Series platform Pocket FM has secured $16 million in debt funding from US-based Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. The company will use the fund raised to double its strategic priorities to strengthen its audio series library, expand its creator community by attracting creative minds globally, and accelerate its revenue.

"We are thrilled to be leading the way in creating a new entertainment category in the form of audio series, with a focus on strong unit economics. The debt funding we have secured gives us the resources to continue expanding our content library and build the largest audio series platform globally. We are excited to build on this momentum and bring our listeners even more engaging content," said Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO, Pocket FM.

Founded in 2018, Pocket FM has raised $93.5 million until Series C. With this new debt round, the total capital infusion has increased to $109.5 million. The platform has been witnessing strong adoption of audio series and growth in listening time, catering to an 80 million listeners community globally, with listeners spending an average of over 150 minutes daily, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Pocket FM has an innovative vision for audio storytelling and is helping to position it as a mainstream entertainment format. Its unique approach to audio entertainment and impressive unit economics shows significant revenue potential in a massive addressable market. We are excited to work with Pocket FM and support the company's continued growth and success as its banking partner," said Chris Cameron, senior vice-president at Silicon Valley Bank.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Entertainment News and Trends Audio

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — And the Simple Solution for Stopping

These habits commonly trip up entrepreneurs, but there's a tool that can help with all three.

By Aytekin Tank

By Jarrett Preston

Leadership

Why Jamie Dimon's Resistance to Flexible Work Spells Trouble for JPMorgan

In an era where hybrid work is becoming the norm, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon seems to be swimming against the tide. With the recent news of the bank's request for managing directors to return to the office full-time, it's clear that Dimon's crusade to bring employees back in person is not only a sign of weakness but also exposes an inability to adapt to the evolving world of work.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Business News

AI 'Godfather' Quits His Job at Google Warning of 'Scary' Outcomes

Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer in artificial intelligence, is concerned about what will happen if AI gets into the wrong hands.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year

Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, grew the company's membership from 6,000 to more than 250,000 since 2018.

By Amanda Breen

Starting a Business

The True Failure Rate of Small Businesses

Understanding how and why businesses fail can help prepare you for success.

By Timothy Carter