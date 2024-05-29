Notably, he will also build the foundation for developer and tech integrations of the February-launched decentralized protocol AggLayer

Polygon Labs, a company behind the Ethereum-linked blockchain network Polygon, announced it was expanding the role of its co-founder and executive chairman, Sandeep Nailwal, as Chief Business Officer.

The Web3 startup will be focusing on zero-knowledge (ZK) solutions with Nailwal's appointment.

According to the official statement, he will deep dive into implementing strategy related to the growing suite of Polygon-developed zero-knowledge solutions, including Polygon CDK, a ZK-based, modular, open-source software toolkit designed to empower developers to create new Layer 2 (L2) chains on Ethereum or transition existing Layer 1 (L1) chains into L2s using the Type 1 prover.

Notably, he will also build the foundation for developer and tech integrations of the Feb-launched decentralized protocol AggLayer.

This formal appointment comes after several months of overseeing broader strategy and execution in his role as Executive Chairman during the last two years of Polygon's transformation.

"Sandeep's day-to-day execution on the most important projects remains invaluable to us. His unparalleled expertise in innovative technology and those using it and building on top of it, coupled with his talent for community building, makes him the ideal choice to spearhead growth across the network," said Marc Boiron, CEO, Polygon Labs.

"Polygon Labs is in the midst of building incredible, transformational technology that will provide developers and enterprises with countless opportunities to scale quickly and securely while having access to liquidity," said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Polygon Labs.