Prath Ventures Raises INR 120 Cr in Second Close, Makes Three Investments The Mumbai-based firm plans to spend the corpus within the next 18 to 24 months since it believes that this is a good vintage to invest in.

By Entrepreneur Staff

[L-R] Piyush Goenka and Harmanpreet Singh, Co-Founders of Prath Ventures

Venture capital firm Prath Ventures has announced the raising of INR 120 crore in a second close co-led by SIDBI Funds and others.

Harmanpreet Singh, Co-founder of Prath Ventures, said, "The fund will seek to deliver the best of Indian Consumption Opportunity to our LPs while adhering to the highest standards of institutional fund management."

Founded in 2022 by Piyush Goenka and Harmanpreet Singh, Prath Ventures primarily invests in consumer centric businesses. It focuses on the Seed to Series A stage and has already made three investments since its inception. This includes beverage maker Jimmy's cocktails and yet unannounced investments in consumer brands in the lifestyle and travel sector.

More than 20 firms, including Believe Pte, Style Bazaar, Mosaic Wellness, Gokwik, Falcon, Lysto, BridgeUp, and others, have received funding from the Mumbai-based company.

Prath Ventures is now actively investing and plans to complete its final close in the upcoming months. It aims to spend the corpus within the next 18 to 24 months since it believes that this is a good vintage to invest in.

Piyush Goenka, Co-founder of Prath Ventures, added, "Our investment philosophy is rooted in our deep understanding of the consumer sector and our unwavering commitment to value creation. By providing early-stage companies with not just capital but also strategic guidance and operational support, we aim to catalyse their growth trajectory and unlock their full potential."
