Priya and Atlee Dive into Sports with Bengaluru Jawans in the World Pickleball League

Celebrated filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have made a striking entry into the sports arena by acquiring the Bengaluru franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL).

Their team, called Bengaluru Jawans, signifies their commitment to combining entertainment with athleticism, as they gear up for the league's inaugural season commencing on January 24, 2025.

The World Pickleball League, co-founded by former Indian tennis stars Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, promises a vibrant showcase of talent, featuring 48 players across six franchises. The Bengaluru Jawans boast a stellar roster led by Indian pickleball sensation Vrushali "Hammer" Thakare, known for her electrifying gameplay. Joining her are international stars such as Jack Foster, Katerina Stewart, Trang Hyunh McClain, Marcelo Jardim, Alejandra Bobaria, Felix Grunert, and Mauro Garcia, forming an impressive line-up poised for glory.

"Entertainment has always been central to our lives, and sports, much like cinema, possesses the power to unite, inspire, and build communities. The World Pickleball League embodies this synergy, offering a unique blend of dynamic sport and vibrant entertainment. Bengaluru holds a special place in our hearts, and we're thrilled to contribute to its legacy by fostering a platform that celebrates athleticism, culture, and community," highlighted Atlee and Priya.

Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO of WPBL, warmly welcomed the couple. "The World Pickleball League is about passion, energy, and community. Having Atlee and Priya onboard with the Bengaluru Jawans amplifies our vision of transcending traditional sports. Their expertise in storytelling and entertainment perfectly complements WPBL's goal of revolutionizing how sports is experienced in India," he remarked.

WPBL, spearheaded by Natekar Sports and Gaming, is setting a new benchmark for pickleball in India. Backed by Sony Corporation and working closely with the All-India Pickleball Association (AIPA) and the International Pickleball Federation (IPF), WPBL aims to nurture talent through grassroots tournaments in each franchise city.

As the WPBL debuts in January, the stage is set for an exhilarating fusion of sports, entertainment, and community. With Priya and Atlee at the helm of Bengaluru Jawans, the league aims at a transformative chapter in India's sporting landscape.