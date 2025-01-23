Property Title Search Innovator Landeed Raises USD 5 Mn Funding Led by 10x Founders

The fresh capital will be utilised to enhance the company's AI and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities, which have been central to its operations.

Property title search engine platform Landeed has raised USD 5 million in its Series X funding round, led by 10x Founders Fund. Notable investors, including Oliver Jung, Paradigm Shift, Pioneer Fund, Jeffrey Epstein, Founder of Onboard, and Aaron King, founder of Snapdocs, also participated in the round.

This funding comes after Landeed's undisclosed strategic financing round in June 2022, led by Paradigm Shift VC, and its USD 8.3 million seed round in January 2023, backed by Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital.

Sanjay Mandava, Co-founder and CEO of Landeed, said, "AI and machine learning aren't optional for us—they're the backbone for everything you will see in our products going forward," he said. "With additional resources, we will be hiring some of the best STEM and technical talent in the country to augment the exceptional growth in our core business."

"We still have the majority of our funds from our seed round in the bank account so you'll see us relentlessly shipping new products and firing on all cylinders. We never do what we do to be second best," he added.

Founded in 2022 by Sanjay Mandava, ZJ Lin, and Jonathan Richards, Landeed streamlines property title searches by consolidating multiple methods into a single platform. Users can access essential documents, such as Sale Deeds and Encumbrance Certificates, ensuring properties are free from legal or monetary disputes. The platform's mobile app has significantly reduced the time required for title searches, delivering results 10x faster than traditional methods.

Since its inception, Landeed claims to have experienced exponential growth, reporting a 22x increase in key financial metrics. The platform has attracted over 100,000 users, including property owners, bankers, agents, and real estate developers, who use it for buying, selling, facilitating loans, and constructing real estate projects. With over 5 million downloads and coverage across 24 Indian states, Landeed is revolutionising the property search process in the country.

Looking ahead, Landeed aims to create a fully digitised and transparent real estate ecosystem, leveraging advanced AI and ML technologies.

Robert Wuttke, Founding Partner at 10x Founders, expressed confidence in Mandava's leadership, stating, "Sanjay is an incredibly strong founder, able to attract top talent, and working on an idea that will have a major impact on India's real estate economy. We are proud to back him."