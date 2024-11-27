With the latest capital infusion, the startup is ready to expand to new cities, significantly enriching the lives of its women members through learning and experiences and building stronger, more meaningful connections across the growing community.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ladies Who Lead (LWL), a members-only platform dedicated to advancing women in leadership, has raised USD 1 million in a Pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by Rainmatter, Nithin Kamath's impact-driven investment firm, with participation from the Family Office of Jayant Davar, underscoring a shared commitment to creating an inclusive space for women entrepreneurs and professionals.

Founded in 2021 by former journalist Aabha Bakaya and entrepreneur Aditya Ghosh, LWL aims to bridge gender gaps in leadership by offering mentorship, exclusive networking, and professional development opportunities. With a membership of over 1,200 women across 50+ industries, LWL operates through its Titan and LWL Members clubs, curating experiences that support women in achieving their career goals.

Addressing Barriers to Leadership

LWL tackles critical challenges women face in leadership, including pay disparity, limited mentorship access, and work-life balance issues. Through workshops, upskilling programs, and mentorship initiatives, the platform provides a holistic approach to professional growth.

Aabha Bakaya, Founder and CEO, said, "Women should own their destiny, empowered to shape and grow in ways that are fulfilling for them. This funding from Rainmatter validates our vision and helps us expand our mission to enable more women to lead across industries."

Aditya Ghosh, Co-Founder, added, "LWL is about fostering a safe and equitable space where women can inspire, support, and achieve together. Rainmatter's support is a major boost for driving meaningful change."

A Shared Vision for Inclusive Growth

Seema Patil of Rainmatter highlighted the importance of empowering women for India's economic growth: "Today, women comprise only 35% of India's workforce, significantly below the global average of 50%. Moreover, just 18% of senior leadership roles in India are held by women. Initiatives like LWL are vital for driving inclusive economic progress."

With operations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, LWL plans to expand its reach nationwide. The platform's tailored approach includes pairing members with dedicated community contacts to provide personalised guidance, ensuring each member's unique aspirations are addressed.

"It's time we realise the power and need of community support systems, especially for women approaching mid-to-senior management positions, where the dropout rate is maximum. To meet India's ambitious GDP target of USD 30 trillion by 2047, the ecosystem needs to create more jobs, and that cannot be done without the participation of women in upper management," Aabha concluded.