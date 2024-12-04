The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, aims to align India's aviation sector with international conventions and best practices. It promises a more coherent regulatory environment to foster growth and ensure compliance with global norms, positioning India as a key player in global aviation.

In a move to modernize India's aviation framework, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, discussed the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024. The bill, which aims to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, seeks to streamline aviation regulations, promote ease of doing business, and attract foreign investment. It was previously passed in the Lok Sabha in August this year.

Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, while introducing the bill, explained that the changes were prompted by a recommendation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). He emphasized the sector's economic potential and the need for an updated legal framework.

Expanding infrastructure

Naidu highlighted India's rapid aviation growth, citing the increase in airports from 74 in 2014 to 157 and the doubling of aircraft fleet size from 400 to 813 over the same period. The bill introduces definitions for maintenance, design, and manufacturing, addressing long-standing ambiguities in the old Act.

The minister underlined the importance of robust legal backing for aviation rules, saying, "We are organizing everything in the bill with clear demarcation of responsibilities for bodies like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)." The bill also seeks to streamline the appeals process, centralizing it under the union government.

Raised concerns

During the debate, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, questioned the autonomy of regulatory agencies under the proposed framework, warning against excessive centralization. He also criticized the decision to name the bill in Hindi, arguing it could alienate non-Hindi speakers.

Hussain further alleged irregularities in the awarding of airport contracts to the Adani Group and claimed foreign policy decisions were being influenced for corporate gains. BJP leaders, including J.P. Nadda, objected to these remarks, calling them irrelevant to the bill and seeking their removal from the record.

Aam Aadmi Party MP, Raghav Chadha, raised consumer issues, urging the government to implement mechanisms for compensating passengers for flight delays. "If airlines charge exorbitantly for excess baggage, they should also be accountable for delays," he argued.

A step toward global standards

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, aims to align India's aviation sector with international conventions and best practices. It promises a more coherent regulatory environment to foster growth and ensure compliance with global norms, positioning India as a key player in global aviation.

While the bill marks a significant step toward modernization, the debate highlighted broader challenges, including regulatory autonomy and equitable governance. The Rajya Sabha is expected to vote on the bill in the coming days.