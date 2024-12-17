Aditya Kandoi, the company's Co-founder, has taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Dheeraj Jain assumes the role of Chairman of the Board.

Redcliffe Labs, a purpose-driven pan-India omnichannel diagnostics service provider, has announced a significant leadership transition to accelerate its mission of democratising access to quality diagnostics across India. Aditya Kandoi, the company's Co-founder, has taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Dheeraj Jain assumes the role of Chairman of the Board.

Aditya Kandoi, in his new role as CEO, is set to amplify Redcliffe Labs' vision of "Giving every Indian the Right to Quality Diagnostics." Recognising critical gaps in healthcare accessibility, Aditya has introduced a strategic framework built on four key pillars: awareness, affordability, accuracy, and accessibility. Through targeted awareness campaigns, Redcliffe Labs aims to highlight the importance of preventive care and ensure high-quality diagnostics reach underserved populations.

Under Aditya's leadership, the company is charting an ambitious expansion strategy focused on extending its services beyond metro and Tier I cities to Tier II, III, and IV regions.

"At Redcliffe Labs, we are committed to redefining healthcare accessibility through innovation and operational excellence," said Aditya Kandoi. "Our vision is to empower individuals across Bharat with quality diagnostics, enabling them to take charge of their holistic health. With a highly skilled and passionate team, we will bridge the healthcare gap and set new standards in the industry."

Dheeraj Jain, now Chairman of Redcliffe Labs' Board of Directors, will provide strategic oversight and governance as the company embarks on its next growth phase. Having served as CEO for six years, Dheeraj remains integral to Redcliffe Labs as a mentor and guide, bringing his vast entrepreneurial experience to steer the company toward transformative growth.

"Redcliffe Labs has always been driven by a vision to make healthcare accessible and impactful," said Dheeraj Jain. "I am delighted to welcome Aditya as the new CEO, whose visionary approach and execution expertise will take Redcliffe Labs to new heights. Together, we will uphold our values of innovation and customer excellence to redefine healthcare standards nationwide and globally."

Founded in 2018, Redcliffe Labs has rapidly established itself as a leading diagnostics provider. With over 80 state-of-the-art labs, 2,000+ collection centers, and home collection services across 220+ cities, the company claims to have already served over 7 million patients.