Remsons Holdings Acquires 51% Stake in BEE Lighting to Expand into Automotive Lighting With this acquisition, Remsons aims to provide end-to-end automotive lighting solutions, from design to manufacturing, complementing its existing product lines, including control cables, gear shifters, and winches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Remsons Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Remsons Industries Limited, has acquired a 51% equity stake in BEE Lighting, a UK-based leader in automotive lighting design, development, and manufacturing.

This strategic acquisition marks Remsons' entry into the automotive lighting market, enhancing its product portfolio with BEE's cutting-edge lighting solutions for luxury, super, and electric vehicles.

Rahul Kejriwal, Executive Director of Remsons, said, "We are thrilled to welcome BEE Lighting into the Remsons family. This acquisition not only enhances our product offering but also allows us to enter the lighting market with BEE's expertise and innovation. It's an exciting step forward in delivering more comprehensive solutions to our customers."

Founded in 2006, BEE Lighting specialises in automotive headlamps, rear lamps, and external and internal lighting solutions, with a strong focus on LED and Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) systems. The acquisition will leverage BEE's advanced design capabilities, including the UK's most sophisticated lighting laboratory for global homologation approvals.

BEE's founders, Paul Crees and Colin Fulford, stated, "This collaboration allows us to reach new customers globally and further enhance our product innovation."

With this acquisition, Remsons will provide end-to-end automotive lighting solutions, from design to manufacturing, complementing its existing product lines, including control cables, gear shifters, and winches. The move is expected to deliver immediate benefits in product development, market reach, and customer satisfaction.

Remsons Industries has been a trusted name in the automotive industry for over 50 years, known for its innovation and commitment to quality.
