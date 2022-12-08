Reporter Asks Wikipedia's Sale Price; Co-founder Replies 'Not For Sale'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether one likes it or not, the world has come to terms with the new Twitter headed by investor and industrialist Elon Musk. A lot has taken place in and around the microblogging giant since the start of FY22 including the $44 billion buyout by Musk, mass quitting and firing due to dissonant work commitments, banning of advertisements, criticizing previous management, the Twitter files, the infamous $8 Twitter Blue subscription, and active promotion of hate speech due to changed privacy policy.

Freepik

The platform's CEO has been a vocal activist for creating a space for free speech. Additionally, its policy and management are something which has left the users feeling blissful, at least a part of the population. Among the happy and elated audience included Carl Runefelt, Zain Jain, Christopher Jaszczynski, and Graham Allen. However, a New York Post report stated that Musk's takeover increased slurs against blacks, gay men, and Judaism by 202.3%, 58%, and 61% respectively in just his first week.

On Wednesday, New York Post's politics and culture reporter Jon Levine took to Twitter and shared his thoughts, tagging the micro-blogging site's CEO.

"I wonder how much Wikipedia would cost? @elonmusk" Levine shared.

While Musk has yet to respond to the tweet, it was in fact Wikipedia's co-founder Jimmy Wales who answered the question.

"Not for sale," Wales quote tweeted, which has been liked by over 187k users.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Not for sale. <a href="https://t.co/8by52xEgg4">https://t.co/8by52xEgg4</a></p>— Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) <a href="https://twitter.com/jimmy_wales/status/1600566993274421253?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 7, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Another user shared an image answering Levine.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="qme" dir="ltr"> <a href="https://t.co/1PbFi8OqIN">pic.twitter.com/1PbFi8OqIN</a></p>— Average Kit-kat enyoyer (@Syl_varanth) <a href="https://twitter.com/Syl_varanth/status/1600259189892272128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The intention behind Levine's tweet is not clear; it may be him taking a sly dig at Musk. However, it has certainly not sat well with Wales. The world is now very clear about what Musk's views are on free speech and Wikipedia is the world's biggest free online encyclopedia.

While the tweet may be one of just thousands of tweets Musk is tagged in, you never know what he'll have up his sleeves. After all, Dave Smith, host and podcaster, certainly still thinks about that one gloomy day of 2017 when he made a mere tweet telling Musk "You should buy it".

In the present day, you will read Twitter CEO: Elon Musk.