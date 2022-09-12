Roadcast On The Roads Of Innovation In Logistics Sector

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With a vision to become the most favourable choice of technology partner for all logistics companies and fleet operators, Rahul Mehra and Vishal Jain walked through the roads of innovative technologies that pave a new road to their brainchild, Roadcast. As per the co-founders' words, the company was started with the idea of creating a real-time tracking app in 2015.

Company handout

"When the tech was ready, we saw a larger use case in the logistics sector in India and hence the product involved into an enterprise logistics management platform. Our delivery and order management software offers enterprises a reliable platform with information such as pick-up and delivery scheduling, image-recognition, auto route optimization, audio or video surveillance, distance to the recipient, estimated time of arrival and more and we make sure that put logistics tech is ahead of tech curve offering the latest tech-based solutions," said the co-founders in a joint statement.

The e-commerce sector has become stronger like never before ever since the pandemic. The growth of the e-commerce sector has allowed the logistics industry to spread out and diversify its operations.

Stating the growing demands for logistics in the e-commerce sector, the duo said, "The growing demand for logistics is due to the changing consumer trends post the pandemic and the expectation of reduced turnaround times for deliveries. The consumer now expects an exceptional user experience, fast, seamless and available. This has put more focus on an agile, extensive and responsive logistics arm. Besides this, with the augmentation of q-commerce and e-commerce as both incumbent companies and startups venture into the segment and in tier II and III cities, the demand for logistics has further increased."

With the metaverse coming into play and the world pivoting towards digitization, automation, AI and ML are the new norm. Roadcast focuses on newer technologies such as AI, ML and image recognition to enhance the company's products.

Speaking about the pivotal role that supply chain sustainability carries in the industry, the founders said that the sector needs to look at improving the livelihood of delivery executives, the overall growth of the eco-system, impact on the environment and sustainable growth.

One of the notable services that the Roadcast offers is its integration of technology in the delivery and order management sector. The founders significantly pointed out the need of a tech platform to scale the business across multiple cities.

In their words, "We help established and upcoming companies to digitize their operations. Be it the automobile sector, food delivery industry, Q-commerce, or logistics, as new players enter the market, we help them compete and strengthen their foothold, by furnishing them with relevant tech-enabled solutions that are also cost-effective. Even as the pandemic ushered in a shift in consumer behaviour and the demand for hyper local deliveries skyrocketed, Roadcast, a new-age SaaS-based logistics automation platform offered a unique combination of a driver application and IoT connectivity to provide end-to-end visibility including the need for a quick shift to multi-point pickup."

Rahul Mehra and Vishal Jain, optimistically shared their future plans in which they are aiming to go public in the next 5 years and become one of the largest logistics providers in the country.

"We want to build an ecosystem for the logistics sector and then further incubate and accelerate visionary startups. We plan to expand internationally across the middle east, Africa, south-east Asia and Europe Asia in the next 2 to 3 years by forming strategies partnerships with local players and businesses," the co-founders said, in a joint statement.