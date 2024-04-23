The two previously collaborated for the launch of 'Road to Valor: Empires' early last year

Bullet Echo India is a multiplayer PvP tactical top-down shooter game, developed by KRAFTON in collaboration with ZeptoLab. The game had soft launch on April 4 and has quickly soared to the top spot in the 'Top Free,' 'Action,' and 'New' categories on the Google Play Store.

The game is developed just for the Indian community and features four characters- Maharani Sparkle, Dancer Mirage and Raja Slayer, with the hero Stalker receiving a Indian-tone skin.

"We are excited to join forces with S8UL for our Bullet Echo India. S8UL's innovative approach has consistently set them apart, and their synergy is perfectly aligned with KRAFTON to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience that fans have been eagerly anticipating," said Anuj Sahani, India Publishing Advisor and Head, KRAFTON India Incubator Programme.

The creators of the popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), have now partnered with S8UL, an Esports organization to promote the game.

According to the official release, S8UL's lineup of creators which includes the likes of Mortal, Scout, Regaltos, Snax, JokerKiHaveli, PayalGaming, KaashPlays, and others, will create engaging content for YouTube audiences during the official launch of Bullet Echo India.

