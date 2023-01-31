Saarthi Pedagogy Closes Final Tranche Of 30 Crore Pre Series-A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Saarthi Pedagogy, an Ahmedabad-based edtech startup, has raised INR 10 crore from leading VC firm GVFL Limited to wrap up its INR 30 crore pre-Series A round, which also saw participation from Pinnacle Investments, a subsidiary of Prestige group. The funds from this round will be utilised for product enhancement, the ramp-up of the technology team, content creation, and expansion of the sales footprint.

"We are laser-focused on solving the problem of 4.5 lakh budget schools that charge a fee between INR 15,000 - 45,000. These are schools where affordability is a major concern and students are extremely value conscious, but they also require a tech-driven learning solution to make a meaningful difference in their student's learning outcomes," said Sushil Agrawal, the founder of Saarthi Pedagogy.

Saarthi continues to witness significant growth and now caters to over 1,500 schools and 2,00,000 students and expects to sign up over 5,000 schools and 8,00,000 students for the academic year 2023–24, a growth of 5 times from the academic year 2021–22. Earlier this year, the startup launched its revamped technology platform that enables educational institutions to identify improvements in the learning outcomes of all students. The updated technology platform has been well received, and it now allows school administrators to track the progress of each student and teacher, claimed by the company in a statement.

"India's edtech market, which was valued at $2.8 billion in 2020, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 39% and reach $10 billion by 2025, with K-12 learning solutions accounting for 41% of the total market size. Saarthi is India's fastest-growing K-12 pedagogy company that provides 360° solutions to affordable schools through their customized academic content mapped with AI Backed LMS and modern ERP features. It gives us immense pleasure to join hands with Saarthi which bridges the gap between grades and knowledge and delivers an end-to-end solution for schools, teachers, and students, as opposed to point solutions available in the current Ed-tech Industry," said Kamal Bansal, managing director, GVFL Limited.