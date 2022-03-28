Funds will be utilized to enhance the product, ramp-up the technology team, to create content and expand the sales footprint

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ahmedabad-based edtech start-up, Saarthi Pedagogy, on Monday announced to have raised INR 16 crore as a part of its pre-Series A funding round led by Pinnacle Investments, a family office of Irfan Razack and Venkat K Narayana of the real estate group Prestige. Funds will be utilized to enhance the product, ramp-up the technology team, to create content and expand the sales footprint.

"We look forward to building a sustainable and capital-efficient edtech business that will truly impact the lives of millions of students studying in affordable schools in India," said Sushil Agrawal, founder and CEO, Saarthi Pedagogy.

"The need of technology in the educational sector has burgeoned and will develop further in the coming years. We are pleased to partner with Saarthi to help propel their vision of using technology to provide access to quality education and learning outcomes to millions of Indian students in the mid-tier schools," said Venkat K Narayana, CEO, Prestige Group.

Saarthi Pedagogy focuses on the core of K-12 education system in India by helping affordable schools bridge the digital gap through an innovative technology platform. The company focuses on driving learning outcomes of students by identifying learning gaps and suggesting appropriate teaching strategies to address them and aims to optimize the productivity of teachers by automating all administrative tasks. Saarthi has witnessed significant success and caters to approximately 850 schools and 85,000 students and expects to sign up 2,000 schools and 2,00,000 students for the academic year 2022-23, a growth of nine times from the 220 schools catered to in academic year 2021-22. In August 2021, Saarthi Pedagogy closed its first seed round of $1 million and witnessed 10 times growth.