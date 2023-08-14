According to the report, the company has set up its semiconductor assembly, test and packaging unit in Bhiwadi district

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The chief executive officer of Sahasra Semiconductor Varun Manwani has said that the company will start the commercial production of first Made in India memory chips from September or early October, according to an FE report.

According to the report, the company has set up its semiconductor assembly, test and packaging unit in Bhiwadi district from where it will initially package basic memory products like MicroSD cards, chip-on-board, etc and will later move on to advanced packaging of products such as internal memory chips.

"We will be the first Indian semiconductor company to start the production of chips. We actually did some trial production in March and the commercial production will start sometime in September and early October," Manwani told FE, adding that the company gets orders from small and medium sized companies to make chips for them and is also looking at export opportunities.

Reportedly, the company will invest INR 600 crore over five to six years for producing the chips and setting up infrastructure around it. It also revealed Sahasra is looking to apply under the semiconductor incentive scheme, where the government will bear 50% of the project cost.