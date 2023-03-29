Samantha Ruth Prabhu Invests In Superfood Brand Nourish You

In addition to her investment, Samantha has also launched Nourish You's first plant-based, vegan, and lactose-free milk alternative - Millet Mlk

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Nourish You, the first homegrown Superfood startup, has announced that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in the company. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's investment comes as part of Nourish You's Seed funding round, which had earlier attracted pedigreed investors, including Y Janardhana Rao (Triumph Group), Rohit Chennamaneni (co- founder, Darwinbox), Nikhil Kamath (co-founder, Zerodha), Abhijeet Pai (co-founder, Gruhas Proptech), Abhinay Bollineni (CEO, KIMS Hospitals) among others.

"Investing in Nourish You was a natural progression since I have been consuming their products for a while. I was impressed by their story of bringing superfoods like Quinoa and Chia to India, growing them locally, and their product roadmap of millet based clean-label vegan superfoods. I believe that Nourish You can create value while making a positive impact on the health of consumers as well as the planet. I'm excited to partake in their innovative and sustainable approach to business," said Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In addition to her investment, Samantha has also launched Nourish You's first plant-based, vegan, and lactose-free milk alternative - Millet Mlk. The new product marks the company's foray into the alternative dairy category, and is an outcome of two years of research on innovative millet-based products undertaken by Nourish You, according to an official statement by the company.

"We welcome Samantha to the Nourish You family; her thoughts on ancient foods are well aligned with ours. Her investment in the company is a testament to the products we have developed so far and the success we have achieved. We believe this partnership with Samantha will help us strengthen our position in the market as we unfold India's Superfood growth story," said Krishna Reddy, co- founder, Nourish You.

Built with a vision of creating a sustainable world where everyone is the healthiest version of themselves, Nourish You brings ancient food wisdom to modern-day customers and helps them switch to a healthier lifestyle with plant-based Superfoods.
