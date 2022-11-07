Sanfe Raises $1.5 Million In Series A2 Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sanfe, a women's grooming brand, has raised another round of funding of $1.5 million from existing investors like S.Chand Family office, Seeders, Lets Venture and angel investors, including Abhay Tandon, Yash Kotak. Last year, Sanfe raised $1 million in Series A funding round which makes the total funding $2.5 million. The fund raised will be utilized to enter the offline market and control the femcare market.

"Our mission of creating femcare brand has been supported by our investors and with the additional funding, we will be entering the salons and parlours to create a new category in the body care, shaving, and hair removal market in response to rising demand. The purpose is to strengthen the brand positioning and develop trust among women for the brand. We will be able to serve women through beauty salons in their vicinity and also, we are looking to tap over 500 salons in the upcoming year across metro cities," said Archit Aggarwal, co-founder, Sanfe.

Sanfe's online business has grown by 100 per cent in the current quarter, and the brand has achieved over 240 per cent growth annually. The business is also pursuing celebrity partnerships to strengthen its presence and brand recognition within the target market. Also, Sanfe has signed Radhika Apte as a brand ambassador to be the face and voice of the brand, claimed by the company in a statement.

In 2019, Archit Aggarwal and Harry Sehrawat launched Sanfe as a brand to solve women's everyday problems, which still need to be addressed.