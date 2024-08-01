Get All Access for $5/mo

Sansera Engineering Signs INR 2,100 Cr MoU with Karnataka Government for Major Expansion Project The MoU will be over a period of 3 to 5 years to expand their manufacturing capacity in both automotive and non-automotive sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MoU Signing Event

Sansera Engineering Limited, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of precision-engineered components for both automotive and non-automotive sectors, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to significantly expand its operations in Harohalli.

The company plans to invest INR 2,100 crore over the next three to five years, focusing on increasing its manufacturing capacity on a 55-acre plot in the Ramanagara district.

This substantial investment is expected to create approximately 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, boosting the local economy.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said, Sansera would direct this investment towards expanding its manufacturing capacity over a 55-acre plot in Harohalli of Ramanagara district.

"The company plans to establish a training centre to enhance the skills of the local workforce, creating talent development and employment opportunities. Advanced technologies and best practices which will be introduced through this plant would benefit the local industrial ecosystem and promote innovation," Patil said.

Founded in 1981, Sansera Engineering manufactures a diverse range of precision-forged and machined components for the automotive industry, including connecting rods, rocker arms, crankshafts, and gear shifter forks.

These components are essential for various systems in 2-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Additionally, Sansera serves the non-automotive sector, providing precision components for aerospace, off-road, agriculture, and engineering sectors.

With over 16 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a workforce of over 8,000 employees, Sansera operates extensively in Karnataka, including units in Bommasandra, Bidadi, and Tumkuru. Its client base features major names such as Volkswagen, Honda, KTM, FCA, and Hero.

In related news, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt Ltd has announced a separate investment of INR 150 crore to inaugurate a Flexi Dome Camera manufacturing line at its Naganathapura plant in Karnataka. This move underscores Bosch's commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Don't Follow Your Passion to Build Wealth, Do This Instead, Says Scott Galloway

Galloway says the relationship between mastery and passion matters — and can lead to more money.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Square Insurance, Boldfit, and Bloq Quantum Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Crypto Cyberattack: Industry Players Slam WazirX's Business-First Approach

From lack of ownership in assets lost to playing the blame game, WazirX is at the receiving end of heavy criticism

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

Here's How Much Money Medal Winners Earn at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Some countries reward gold medalists with over half a million dollars. Others, like the U.S., do pay — but not nearly as much.

By Sherin Shibu