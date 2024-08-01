The MoU will be over a period of 3 to 5 years to expand their manufacturing capacity in both automotive and non-automotive sectors.

Sansera Engineering Limited, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of precision-engineered components for both automotive and non-automotive sectors, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to significantly expand its operations in Harohalli.

The company plans to invest INR 2,100 crore over the next three to five years, focusing on increasing its manufacturing capacity on a 55-acre plot in the Ramanagara district.

This substantial investment is expected to create approximately 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, boosting the local economy.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said, Sansera would direct this investment towards expanding its manufacturing capacity over a 55-acre plot in Harohalli of Ramanagara district.

"The company plans to establish a training centre to enhance the skills of the local workforce, creating talent development and employment opportunities. Advanced technologies and best practices which will be introduced through this plant would benefit the local industrial ecosystem and promote innovation," Patil said.

Founded in 1981, Sansera Engineering manufactures a diverse range of precision-forged and machined components for the automotive industry, including connecting rods, rocker arms, crankshafts, and gear shifter forks.

These components are essential for various systems in 2-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Additionally, Sansera serves the non-automotive sector, providing precision components for aerospace, off-road, agriculture, and engineering sectors.

With over 16 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a workforce of over 8,000 employees, Sansera operates extensively in Karnataka, including units in Bommasandra, Bidadi, and Tumkuru. Its client base features major names such as Volkswagen, Honda, KTM, FCA, and Hero.

In related news, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt Ltd has announced a separate investment of INR 150 crore to inaugurate a Flexi Dome Camera manufacturing line at its Naganathapura plant in Karnataka. This move underscores Bosch's commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities in India.