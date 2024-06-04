Get All Access for $5/mo

SEBI unveils Saa₹thi 2.0 App to Simplify Personal Finance This updated version offers an easy-to-use interface and a variety of tools to help simplify complex financial concepts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced the launch of its latest mobile app, 'Saa₹thi 2.0', designed to help investors manage their personal finances.

This updated version offers an easy-to-use interface and a variety of tools to help simplify complex financial concepts.

The app has financial calculators as well as sections that go over mutual funds, ETFs, stock trading, investor grievance procedures, and KYC processes. Videos are also included to assist consumers with personal financial planning.

Ananth Narayan G, a whole-time member of Sebi, said, "With social media often spreading biased or misleading information, there's a strong need for a reliable and objective source of investment information." . The 'Saa₹thi' app aims to fill this gap by providing trustworthy insights into the securities market.

According to Narayan, the app is especially helpful for young investors who are just beginning their financial journeys. You can download it from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.

SEBI has also implemented a system for verifying rumors pertaining to the top 100 listed businesses. Within a day, these companies are required to verify or refute market rumors that have been reported by mainstream media. Beginning on December 1, the top 250 corporations will be subject to this guideline. This new guideline excludes price volatility from average market price calculations in an effort to ensure equitable corporate actions for all investors.
