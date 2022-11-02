Shah Rukh Khan at 57: On His Birthday, 10 Insightful Quotes By The King

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the clearest signs of Shah Rukh Khan's stardom is the fact that even though for the last few years he hasn't starred in a blockbuster or a film of substance, his fan base refuses to diminish. One of the many reasons for this is that all over the world, he is not only admired for his movies, but the person that he is. Take out any of his interviews or press conferences over the last three decades, and you shall notice his witty replies and electric presence. Those that have worked with him say that when SRK enters the room, you can literally feel his aura. If we were to list the awards received by the Baadshah of Bollywood, a separate article would have to kept aside for it. With 14 Filmfare Awards, the Padma Shri, and the Government of France giving him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour, there clearly isn't any shortage of awards in his kitty.

Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Today is the birthday of King Khan, who started of his career in the TV film industry, went on to conquer Bollywood and is an astute businessman and entrepreneur. Here are a few quotes which gives us a glimpse into the incredible personality that he is.

1. The only time I don't work is when I am asleep.

2. I truly believe my job is to make sure people smile.

3. I don't really have much to prove. I can easily go in a comfort zone, make two films a year, hype them because I've signed them as a star, make them cheap and they will be big hits.

4. Whenever I fail as a father or husband... a toy and a diamond always works.

5. Cinema in India is like brushing your teeth in the morning. You can't escape it.

6. Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to the U.S. The immigration guys kick the star out of my stardom.

7. There's a personal me, there's an actor me and there's a star me.

8. Some people say, 'Shah Rukh, you work so hard. Why don't you sit back with a glass of red wine or go out on the terrace for a smoke?' But that's not me.

9. I love being recognized, I love people liking me, I love the fact that people scream when I go out. I think I'll miss all that when it's taken away.

10. If I talk to a girl, it's assumed that I'm having a scene with her. If I don't, then it's assumed that I'm gay.