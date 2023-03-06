Shiller Reveals Snoop Dogg as Co-Founder

By Saptak Bardhan

Wikimedia Commons
Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has been revealed as one of the co-founders of a Web3-powered live streaming app called Shiller. The app has been described as a live-streaming platform with an aim to combine the Web3 and real-time live-streaming content.

Blockchain would be a main stay of the platform allowing content creators to token-gate their streams and promote NFTs (non-fungible tokens) or other products on e-commerce platforms.

These content creators can be paid out in cryptocurrencies such as Ether or NFTs, which can be cashed out as fiat.

Snoop Dogg partnered with Sandbox to launch "Snoop Avatars", his own NFT collection. He also released a hip-hop single titled 'A Hard Working Man' that was followed by a 50,000-piece NFT drop.

The rapper has also partnered with Yuga Labs to perform on a metaverse-transformed stage at MTV's Video Music Awards last August.

Snoop Dogg has been named the co-founder of the app alongside technology entrepreneur Sam Jones.

