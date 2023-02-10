Should There be a Central Law for the Gaming Sector?

There have been mixed reactions in the industry regarding central law

learn more about Saptak Bardhan

By Saptak Bardhan

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gaming has been touted as the 'next-big thing' for the Indian economy. Emerged in 2020 as a heavyweight, gaming has been an active part of the Indians for some time now. According to IBEF, India's gaming market size is estimated to be $2.6 billion in FY22 estimated to reach $8.6 billion by FY27 growing at a compound annual growth rate of 27 per cent.

Gaming was recognized as one of the potential sectors for job creation. Furthermore, the ministry of broadcasting announced the AVCG Centre of Excellence in 2020 in an attempt to cement the gaming sector as a major wealth generator for the country. The ministry of broadcasting was allocated a sum of Rs. 3980.77 crore by the government last year.

Recently, Union minister for electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that 19 states had passed laws regulating online gaming and gambling. The laws were passed in order to ensure the safety of users and prevent illegal activities. He also emphasised a central act to regulate online gaming as well as gambling in the country. Vaishnaw stated that the different states have different regulations and called for a uniform law to regulate the industry.

There have been mixed reactions in the industry regarding central law.

"Implementing a central law to regulate Apps such as Teen Patti, Poker, Rummy, Fantasy, online gambling/betting, etc. is a positive step forward. It is important for the central law to accurately categorize/define these types of Apps and Platforms in a manner consistent with how the rest of the world defines them, as "igaming" instead of "online gaming," said Yugal Kishore Sharma, director, Esports Federation of India.

"Implementing a central law is very debatable. It does make a lot of sense when we talk about regulating gaming and gambling addiction, but at the same time, the games that should be allowed and banned seem like a state-to-state decision to take," Rohit Agarwal, founder and director, Alpha Zegus, a marketing agency specializing in the domains of gaming and lifestyle.

The recently concluded Union Budget announced the removal of the TDS threshold on online gaming. The Budget document suggested providing for TDS (tax deducted at source) and taxability on net winnings at the time of withdrawal or at the end of the financial year and would be without the threshold of Rs. 10,000.

Related Topics

News and Trends Gaming

Most Popular

See all
Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Business News

Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Ex-Oracle CEO

The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

Growing a Business

8 Secrets to Success in Business

Follow these secrets to success to make 2023 a standout year for your business. Remember, success is achieved in your personal life as well as your professional life. Be sure to enjoy the entrepreneurial journey along the way.

By Lauren Gall

By Swadha Mishra