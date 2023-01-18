SocialBoat Raises $200,000 From Plan B Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SocialBoat, a women's health app, has raised $200,000 in an angel round from Plan B Capital. Other angel investors who have committed to the venture include Abhijit Kane (co-founder, Postman), Videt Jaiswal (co-founder, Airblack), Bhuvan Gupta (co-founder, OfBusiness) and Prateek Sharma (managing partner, AheadVC), Neeraj Gupta (angel investor) among others. The funds will help SocialBoat scale its technology platform, strengthen its tech team, invest in brand building, and partner with health coaches at scale.

Pexels

"We believe that adding the fun game lens to fitness has made the subject a lot more approachable. It also gives the user a sense of winning. This psychological trigger can make healthy living as addictive as a video game," said Rahul Jain, co-founder SocialBoat.

SocialBoat acquires users by enabling existing fitness communities like - running clubs and cycling groups to create teams in the SocialBoat game. Presently, there are over more than 5000 users, 850+ communities and 500+ success stories on the app. The app is 5/5 rated on Apple App Store and Play Store and was recently ranked #2 on ProductHunt, claimed by the company in a statement.

"I'm excited to support Socialboat in their journey to revolutionize the home workout landscape in India. This is a space where there's a lot to be done, and the team has done their groundwork well," said Abhijit Kane, co-founder, PostMan.

SocialBoat was founded in December 2021 by Swapnil Vats and Rahul Jain to provide affordable and personalized fitness and health programs to over 100 million women in India.