SpeakIn Raises Pre-Series A Funding

SpeakIn, a digital platform for 1:1 coaching and group learning sessions, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A funding round. The round witnessed participation from new investors includes Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director, SAP Indian subcontinent, and the existing investors including Vinod K. Dasari (former managing director of Ashok Leyland), Aditya Ghosh, (co-founder of Akasa Air and former president of Indigo Airlines), Richard Rekhy, (former CEO of KPMG India) and Aarti Gupta, (one of India's top women investors and the FICCI FLO chairperson for startups). The fund raised will be used to accelerate the SaaS platform and for global expansion.

Company handout

"This investment is another milestone in the company's product growth story. Kulmeet is one of the most respected names in technology leadership in APAC. This comes at a time when we are taking giant steps towards expanding SpeakIn in APAC, having moved our operations to Singapore, and the launch of GROW - our mobile SaaS platform," said Deepshikha Kumar, founder and CEO, SpeakIn.

The company boasts a network of over 18,000 experts and thought leaders who provide 1-on-1 coaching and 1-to-many group learning sessions to enterprise clients, their leaders and their teams. With this new infusion of capital, the company is targeting expansion to North America in the next 12 months and to build a deeper engagement with more than 400 enterprise existing clients across APAC, claimed by the company in a statement.

"I am excited to be a part of the SpeakIn journey as they build the learning and development ecosystem across Asia and beyond. Having been coached and now coaching and mentoring the next of leaders, I understand how this can be a game changer both on the professional and personal front. SpeakIn is a clear leader in this space helping address the larger global learning need. Whether it is their web plat form or the intuitive mobile application, the ability to provide 1:1 coaching and 1-to-many sessions with the world's best leaders, is truly impressive," said Kulmeet Bawa.