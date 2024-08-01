You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Square Insurance Secures USD 3 Mn Pre-Series A Funding

Jaipur-based insure-tech startup Square Insurance has secured USD 3 million (INR 25 crore) in a pre-series A round to boost its growth and technology capabilities. This funding round, led by Negen Capital, includes notable investors such as Yogesh Chaudhary, founder of Warmup Ventures and owner of Jaipur Rugs, and Prashant Kothari, owner of Jaipur Color Stone. The deal was advised by Cognihub Consultants, with Rishi Agarwal leading the advisory team.

The fresh capital will significantly enhance Square Insurance's AI-driven platform, aimed at improving operational efficiency and customer experience. A key focus of this funding is advancing technology for cattle insurance and addressing essential needs in rural farming communities. Additionally, the company plans to develop custom micro-insurance products through collaborations with top insurers and strategic partnerships with fintech and e-commerce firms.

Rakesh Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of Square Insurance, said, "This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform the insurance landscape with cutting-edge technology and enhanced accessibility. It empowers us to not only refine and expand our insurance offerings but also to reach underserved markets, especially in rural areas where insurance plays a vital role in securing futures.

"Our commitment is to harness this investment to drive impactful innovations and deliver practical, tailored solutions that truly address our customers' needs. We are excited about the opportunity to bring more value to our clients and ensure that our services make a meaningful difference in their lives," he added.

Founded in 2017 by Rakesh Kumar, Square Insurance provides comprehensive life and general insurance services across 20 states. With over 25,000 channel partners and a dedicated team of 350 employees, the company plans to open 25–30 new offices in Tier II and Tier III cities over the next year, further expanding its reach.

KL Rahul Joins Boldfit as Investor and Brand Ambassador

Indian cricket player KL Rahul has partnered up with Boldfit, a leading D2C fitness brand. Rahul is set to serve as both a strategic investor and brand ambassador for Boldfit's sports footwear, apparel, and fitness equipment.

This collaboration aims to drive significant growth, with plans to expand product lines and enhance customer engagement through innovative campaigns and community-building efforts.

"Being a part of Boldfit feels like coming home. As a Bengaluru boy, I'm proud to join forces with a brand that shares my love for fitness and my hometown. I look forward to contributing to Boldfit's journey and inspiring others to lead healthier lives," said Rahul.

Founded by Pallav Bihani, Boldfit offers a comprehensive range of high-quality activewear, accessories, and fitness equipment. The brand's commitment to innovation and quality has built a loyal customer base, serving over 10 million customers annually.

Pallav Bihani, Boldfit's founder, said, "Having KL Rahul on board is a huge moment for us. His dedication and drive perfectly match our brand's values. Together, we aim to start a fitness revolution across the nation."

Boldfit aims to surpass INR 500 crore in revenue by FY26. The brand claims to partner with top IPL teams, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Inflection Point Ventures Leads INR 1.3 Cr Investment in Bloq Quantum

AI quantum software startup Bloq Quantum has secured INR 1.3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

This investment will support the company's product development and team expansion, accelerate innovation in quantum algorithms, and enhance platform functionalities.

Founded in 2024 by Sreekuttan L S and Jay Patel, Bloq Quantum aims to simplify enterprise adoption of quantum computing through its user-friendly low-code interface.

"Enterprises face challenges in adopting quantum computing due to fragmented and complex algorithm development processes. Bloq Quantum aims to streamline this by offering a comprehensive solution that simplifies the creation of quantum solutions, providing a seamless experience for businesses," said Sreekuttan L S, CEO of Bloq Quantum.

As of June 2024, Bloq Quantum claims to operate on a global scale, offering quantum computing solutions across various industries.

Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, added, "Understanding quantum technology and its intricate algorithms is daunting, and applying it effectively in business is even more challenging. By providing a platform where beginners and experts alike can work on quantum algorithms with a user-friendly low-code interface, Bloq Quantum's USP brings satisfaction and business to its customers. At IPV, we believe not only in Sreekuttan's capabilities but also in the entire team behind Bloq Quantum's remarkable journey."