Sridhar Vembu Steps Down as CEO of Zoho Corp, Takes Up Chief Scientist's Role Vembu will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sridhar Vembu, Founder, Zoho Corp

Zoho Corp's billionaire founder Sridhar Vembu has stepped down as CEO of the SaaS company, he said on a post in social media platform X.

"In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission," Vembu wrote.

Vembu said he will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives.

Co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO. Our co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US. Rajesh Ganesan will lead our ManageEngine division and Mani Vembu will lead the http://Zoho.com division.

"The future of our company entirely depends on how well we navigate the R&D challenge and I am looking forward to my new assignment with energy and vigor. I am also very happy to get back to hands on technical work," Vembu said.

Vembu's journey from a humble village in Tamil Nadu to founding Zoho Corp. is a story of resilience and innovation. He stands out from the flock as he has managed to build a billion-dollar software company without venture capital funding. Asked what his secret sauce is, he has always maintained that frugality is the key to building a profitable business.

Zoho's sales crossed the USD 1 billion mark in the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The bootstrapped unicorn reported an operating revenue of INR 8,703.6 crore (USD 1 billion) in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), a jump of 30 per cent from INR 6,710.7 crore in FY22.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Feels Like a Slap in the Face': Some JPMorgan Employees Reportedly Aren't Happy With Their Bonuses

JPMorgan reported a record-high net income for 2024 of $58.5 billion.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Shadowfax Acquires CriticaLog to Enhance High-Value Logistics Operations

Shadowfax currently handles over 2 million packages daily. With this acquisition, the company aims to address growing demand for secure and efficient logistics solutions for high-value goods in India

By Entrepreneur India
News and Trends

India's Exports to U.S. Hit $60 Billion in 9 Months

The bilateral trade volume for April-December 2024-25 reached $93.4 billion, marginally trailing the $94.6 billion recorded between India and China, showcasing the U.S.'s importance as India's primary trading partner since 2021-22.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Handloom Fashion Brand Dressfolk Secures Funding to Scale Indian Craftsmanship Globally

In FY24, Dressfolk achieved nearly 200 per cent growth, supported by a network of over 800 weavers and 120 artisans across six Indian states.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Startup Champion Prashanth Prakash Awarded Padma Shri

"This award recognizes the critical role that startups and the technology sector have played in our nation-building," Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India

By Entrepreneur Staff