StayVista Raises Over INR 40 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

StayVista, a luxury villa rental brand, has raised over INR 40 crore led by DSG Consumer Partners. The round also saw participation from Capri Global and CA Holdings. The company will utilize the fund to expand its footprint across the country and fortify itself into an enduring hospitality brand synonymous with luxury villa getaways.

Company handout

"We have doubled our revenues during the pandemic due to high repeat and referrals from our more than 3 lakh guests. We will use the capital for growth, building our team, strengthening our brand and developing our tech infrastructure," said Ankita Sheth, co-founder, StayVista.

StayVista continues to maintain its pole position as the country's best-rated luxury villa rental brand while managing and marketing a portfolio of more than 500 handpicked villas across over 50 spectacular destinations with a collective worth of over INR 1500 crore, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with StayVista. They have demonstrated extraordinary resilience in navigating the pandemic while driving record revenue growth in a capital-efficient manner. Vacation rentals are one of the fastest growing segments in hospitality. In India, we expect the segment to expand further and StayVista is well poised to make the most of this opportunity and build a category-defining brand in villa rentals," said Hari Premkumar, head of India, DSG Consumer Partners.

Founded in 2015, StayVista offers a mosaic of services to create personalized experiences for every kind of stay, from personal celebrations to off-sites, to peaceful getaways.