Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Subhash Chandra's Zee Media Partners With MAI Labs For Immersive Tech Platform 'MayaaVerse' Having raised over USD 17.5 million at a valuation of 250 million from global investors, MAI Labs plans to raise the next USD 50 million at a valuation of half a billion dollars

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

L-R: M J Akbar, Subhash Chandra, and Tapan Sangal

Immersive technology start-up MAI Labs, on Wednesday, announced the launch of its new platform MayaaVerse in association with Subhash Chandra's Zee Media Partners.

MayaaVerse aims to revolutionize digital interactions, offering unparalleled virtual immersion.

"MayaaVerse represents a milestone in MAI Labs' mission to redefine human-computer interaction and unlock creativity within immersive environments. This advancement marks the next stage of interaction—a seamless fusion of the physical and digital worlds. Our goal is to revolutionize the creator economy by offering an innovative platform that empowers creators to develop, collaborate, and monetize their digital content in new and transformative ways using immersive technologies and AI. Given the immense potential we see, we are confident in our decision to make a significant investment in this technological arena," stated Tapan Sangal, Lead Visionary, MAI Labs.

The key features of the platform will include utilizing VR and AI for photorealistic environments; eliminating the need for high-end systems; offering a platform for creators to showcase, protect, share, and monetize their digital creations; and various interactive and immersive experiences for digital engagement.

Predicting the potential, Zee Media has entered the picture. Notably, Zee Media will enable the creation of immersive and interactive digital experiences by developing exclusive immersive content, hosting virtual events, and facilitating interactive fan engagements within the MayaaVerse.

"Right since our inception, Content Creation has been at the core of our strategic approach. As pioneers in the realm of media and entertainment, ZEE has taken first steps in many areas than one, setting a trend for the industry. Our collaboration with MayaaVerse is a yet another pioneering step in the content creation process, giving us an opportunity to further enhance the entertainment experience for our viewers, by embracing and leveraging state of the art tech. With immersive virtual environments, exclusive VR content and interactive features, this collaboration will enhance the level of viewer engagement; and at the same time, provide us with potential revenue generation opportunities. We are excited to join hands with the team of MayaaVerse, in our journey of offering world class content to our customers across the globe," Zee Entertainment Enterprises stated.

Having raised over USD 17.5 million at a valuation of 250 million from global investors, MAI Labs plans to raise the next USD 50 million at a valuation of half a billion dollars.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Break Free From the Cycle of Overthinking and Master Your Mind

Discover the true cost of negative thought loops — and practical strategies for nipping rumination in the bud.

By Aytekin Tank
Side Hustle

These Brothers Had 'No Income' When They Started a 'Low-Risk, High-Reward' Side Hustle to Chase a Big Dream — Now They've Surpassed $50 Million in Revenue

Sam Lewkowict, co-founder and CEO of men's grooming brand Black Wolf Nation, knows what it takes to harness the power of side gig for success.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Gurugram-based Wealth Management Firm Finvolve Closes Maiden INR 100 Cr Fund, Launches Two New Funds

Finvolve also announced the launch of two new funds, pre-seed Accelerator Fund and Scale Fund, including a GIFT city, with an investment capacity of around INR 500 crore to widen its investment spectrum: Accelerator, Seed, and Scale.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

AI Agents Startup Secures $4M to Revolutionize Customer Onboarding & Retention

Under the leadership of Gaurav Aggarwal and Anuja Verma, Truva AI has created an innovative solution for customer onboarding and retention, leveraging sophisticated AI agents.

By Ramesh Swamy
News and Trends

Whats Fuelling Growth Of Indian Aviation's International Ambitions?

In April 2024, India's international airline capacity reached 7.3 million seats, an increase of 17 per cent from the 6.2 million seats scheduled in the same month in 2019. This change can be attributed to a noticeable shift in spending patterns that emerged after the pandemic, as evident in the increasing inclination of Indians towards international leisure travel

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

Google's New AI Search Results Are Already Hallucinating — Unless You Like Making Pizza Sauce With a Side of Glue

From pizza sauce recipes to fun facts, some AI search results need a fact-checker.

By Sherin Shibu