Having raised over USD 17.5 million at a valuation of 250 million from global investors, MAI Labs plans to raise the next USD 50 million at a valuation of half a billion dollars

Immersive technology start-up MAI Labs, on Wednesday, announced the launch of its new platform MayaaVerse in association with Subhash Chandra's Zee Media Partners.

MayaaVerse aims to revolutionize digital interactions, offering unparalleled virtual immersion.

"MayaaVerse represents a milestone in MAI Labs' mission to redefine human-computer interaction and unlock creativity within immersive environments. This advancement marks the next stage of interaction—a seamless fusion of the physical and digital worlds. Our goal is to revolutionize the creator economy by offering an innovative platform that empowers creators to develop, collaborate, and monetize their digital content in new and transformative ways using immersive technologies and AI. Given the immense potential we see, we are confident in our decision to make a significant investment in this technological arena," stated Tapan Sangal, Lead Visionary, MAI Labs.

The key features of the platform will include utilizing VR and AI for photorealistic environments; eliminating the need for high-end systems; offering a platform for creators to showcase, protect, share, and monetize their digital creations; and various interactive and immersive experiences for digital engagement.

Predicting the potential, Zee Media has entered the picture. Notably, Zee Media will enable the creation of immersive and interactive digital experiences by developing exclusive immersive content, hosting virtual events, and facilitating interactive fan engagements within the MayaaVerse.

"Right since our inception, Content Creation has been at the core of our strategic approach. As pioneers in the realm of media and entertainment, ZEE has taken first steps in many areas than one, setting a trend for the industry. Our collaboration with MayaaVerse is a yet another pioneering step in the content creation process, giving us an opportunity to further enhance the entertainment experience for our viewers, by embracing and leveraging state of the art tech. With immersive virtual environments, exclusive VR content and interactive features, this collaboration will enhance the level of viewer engagement; and at the same time, provide us with potential revenue generation opportunities. We are excited to join hands with the team of MayaaVerse, in our journey of offering world class content to our customers across the globe," Zee Entertainment Enterprises stated.

