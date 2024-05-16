📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Supply Chain Startup 3SC Bags USD 4 Mn in a New Funding Round from GEF Capital With the raised funds, the Gurugram-based platform aims to fuel the company's growth trajectory and strategic expansion plans.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Sarita Das, Co-founder of 3SC

SS Supply Chain Solutions (3SC) has announced the raising of an additional USD 4 million from existing investor GEF Capital's South Asia Growth Fund.

In July 2021, 3SC had previously raised USD 15 million in its series B round led by GEF Capital's South Asia Fund.

As per the official release, the raised funds will primarily be allocated towards enhancing AI and technology capabilities and scaling operations to meet increasing market demand. A major portion of the investment is geared towards product and technology development along with global market expansion.

Sarita Das, Co-founder of 3SC, said, "This funding is a significant step in our journey, and we aim to amplify our operations in global markets, particularly in enhancing our SaaS offerings. The investment will accelerate our growth trajectory and strengthen our offerings while driving greater value for our clients and stakeholders. At 3SC, we strive to be the best in our field and dominate the market."

Established in 2012 by Lalit and Sarita Das, 3SC provides supply chain service, catering to a diverse array of industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, industrials, FMCD, FMCG, and e-commerce. It also delivers supply chain analytics solutions to businesses.

3SC claims to have a strong team of engineers and data scientists that serves over 75 global clients.

Raj Pai, Managing Partner at GEF Capital, added, "At GEF Capital, we're pleased to further support 3SC's journey. This investment is an outcome of our confidence in the company's leadership and innovative solutions. We believe in 3SC's potential to make a meaningful impact in the industry, and we're committed to assisting their growth and expansion efforts."
