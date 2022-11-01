Supply Port Raises Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Supply Port, a B2B brand providing a one-stop supply chain solution for restaurants, has raised pre-Seed funding of an undisclosed amount from marquee investors. The investors include Anant Agrawal and Sanjeev Agrawal (Directors of MMG Restaurants Private Limited). The fund raised will be utilized to focus on technology upgradation in order to ensure the most efficient supply chain system specifically designed for the hospitality industry.

"We are super excited to partner with Samarthya on their vision to offer tech-based inventory management that solves the major problem of restaurants to maintain the inventory manually. We have extreme confidence in the growth potential of this category and opportunity to build a category-defining brand in the supply chain industry," said Anant Agrawal, Director of MMG Restaurants Private Limited.

Supply Port is currently servicing 200 restaurants in a city which has roughly 8,000 restaurants granting it 2.5 per cent of the market share in just Delhi NCR. The business is currently growing 20 per cent month-on-month and with this round of funding they are planning to double the growth. Their services will be available in over 30,000 restaurants across the top 40 cities in India in the next three years, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Supply Port will focus in easy to use systems that can be comfortably adopted by our customers, and service delivery that will make the supply side of the restaurant business as organised as the front end. With these competitive advantages against the prevailing amorphous systems, we intend to focus on rapid growth across restaurants in India," said Samarthya Bhargava, co-founder of Supply Port.

SupplyPort acts as a one-stop solution for restaurants and helps them in procuring their supplies with the help of AI and technology.