SwitchOn, a Vision AI Company Raises $4.2 Million To Bring AI Into Manufacturing

This investment will allow SwitchOn to continue its rapid growth in India, scale internationally with large enterprises, make key hires in Sales and Technology, and invest in research and development

By Teena Jose

SwitchOn, a cutting-edge Vision AI company, has secured Series-A funding of $4.2 million led by a Singapore-based fund, Axilor Ventures, Pi Ventures, and prominent angels such as Anuj Bihani, Laxmi Narayan, and others. This investment will allow SwitchOn to continue its rapid growth in India, scale internationally with large enterprises, make key hires in Sales and Technology, and invest in research and development.

"We believe that we have stabilized AI to the point where single-day trials and single-week deployments are finally a reality. We are thrilled to have the support of investors who understand the Industrial B2B SaaS space as we continue to make zero-defect a reality for the manufacturing industry," said Aniruddha Banerjee, co-founder, SwitchOn.

SwitchOn's DeepInspect helps manufacturers identify complex surface defects quickly and achieve superhuman accuracy of over 99%+. The quick setup uses less than 200 good images to train AI models and enables manufacturers to adopt and completely automate their quality inspection and deploy hundreds of SKUs within days, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We have seen SwitchOn's focus on the 'Zero Defect Manufacturing' evolve from strength to strength since our first investment in 2018. With defects remaining the single largest cost leakage for manufacturing units, there has been a strong need to use AI-driven solutions to remove manufacturing level defects," said Nandan Venkatachalam, Axilor.

Founded in 2020 by Aniruddha Banerjee and Avra Banerjee, SwitchOn helps precision manufacturing Industries drastically reduce their manufacturing defects through the use of a one-of-a-kind field-trainable AI system.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

