Tajurba Raises $100,000 Through Private Placement Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tajurba, a Gurgaon-based multi-faceted platform for networking, training, and mentoring and community commerce of MSME's, went for its first round of private placement funding and raised $100,000. The fund raised will be used to expand its geographical reach and collaborate closely with MSMEs in tier II towns and cities. In the future, they also plan to set up a special wing for women entrepreneurs for mentoring and coaching.

Company handout

"Tajurba's mission is to offer learning, empowerment, and business growth to startups and SMEs. Its vision is to connect ten million job creators, SMEs, startups, and professionals, therefore establishing an ecosystem and support networks for entrepreneurs. We wish to assist the country's startups and MSMEs by preparing them for growth, skilling and training them for holistic development and personal growth, and scaling up mindset," said Dr. Suresh Mansharamani, co-founder, Tajurba.

The company presently provides assistance to over 2000 business owners around the country. In addition to training and skilling 2000 members, they have provided free and pro bono seminars to over 15000 company owners and entrepreneurs, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2017 by Suresh Mansharamani and Uma Mansharamani, Tajurba provides a platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, and professionals to help create strong possibilities for networking, business growth, learning, personal development and so on.