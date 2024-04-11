This agreement between TPEM and Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) aims to explore synergies between the two companies to encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles in the country.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd on Thursday signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) to collaborate in establishing public charging stations across India.

The collaboration will leverage Shell's widespread fuel station network and TPEM's insights from over 1.4 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners. Additionally, both companies will work towards delivering superior charging experiences.

The two companies are also exploring introducing convenient payment systems and loyalty programmes, which will add significant value to TPEM's customers.

Shell EV recharge locations provide reliable and ultra-fast charging, with a 98 per cent-99 per cent charger uptime.

Commenting on this partnership, Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "As a part of our endeavour towards an open collaboration to advance India's EV ecosystem, we are excited to partner with Shell. Through this partnership, we aim to grow the existing charging infrastructure, which is crucial for mainstream adoption of EVs in the country, particularly as the customer base continues to expand."

"By combining TPEM's deep understanding of EV usage with Shell's unparalleled customer experience, this strategic alliance will certainly bring a marked change in India's charging behaviour, in turn driving up the EV adoption in the country," Rajan added.

Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited said that Shell is committed to define the EV charging experience by offering integrated solutions that prioritize convenience, safety, and sustainability.

"Our dedication to using 100 per cent certified renewable sources combined with our ultra-fast and reliable chargers ensure that our customers enjoy a sustainable, hassle free and efficient charging experience. Our strategic partnership with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives," Varkey said.