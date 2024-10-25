By aggregating cooling demands, this model is expected to reduce energy consumption by up to 40 per cent and cut carbon emissions by up to 50 per cent, positioning it as a strategic solution to meet India's energy efficiency goals.

In a move to address India's escalating demand for sustainable cooling, Tata Power Trading Company Limited (TPTCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has partnered with Singapore-based Keppel to launch Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) solutions across India, as per a regulatory filing. This collaboration aims to deliver energy-efficient, subscription-based cooling systems, aligning with India's Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) and Smart Cities Mission. Through CaaS, businesses can access high-efficiency cooling without the need for significant capital investment, making it both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The partnership will deploy large-scale District Cooling Systems (DCS) and individual building solutions in major urban hubs and high-demand sectors such as airports, IT parks, Special Economic Zones, and data centers. By aggregating cooling demands, this model is expected to reduce energy consumption by up to 40 per cent and cut carbon emissions by up to 50 per cent, positioning it as a strategic solution to meet India's energy efficiency goals.

Tarun Katiyar, CEO, Tata Power Trading Company Limited said, "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in transforming India's energy landscape. By supporting the India Cooling Action Plan and the Smart Cities Mission, we are paving the way for innovative, intelligent Cooling-as-a-Service solutions that foster energy-efficient ecosystems across urban and energy intensive hubs. Together, we will contribute towards India's ambitious targets of doubling the rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030."

Tata Power, known for its extensive infrastructure and deep expertise in India's energy market, will bring a comprehensive portfolio of services, including power supply, energy management, and carbon offsets, to the collaboration. Keppel, with its robust experience in sustainable infrastructure across Asia, will apply its expertise in large-scale cooling solutions, drawing on a portfolio of over 260,000 refrigeration tonnes in Asia.

Poh Tiong Keng, executive director, emerging markets, EaaS, Infrastructure, Keppel said, "We are pleased to partner with Tata Power, leveraging their strong local presence, to deliver our innovative and proven Cooling-as-a-Service solutions to the vast Indian market. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, Keppel has successfully implemented energy-efficient cooling solutions in Singapore and other parts of Asia. Given that conventional cooling accounts for up to 50 per cent of a building's energy, we are confident that this collaboration will significantly transform India's cooling landscape and support the country's Net Zero targets."

With the International Energy Agency forecasting that India will become the world's largest consumer of cooling by 2050, CaaS represents a vital approach to managing the rising electricity demand. The Tata Power-Keppel partnership promises to redefine cooling solutions aligned with India's sustainability roadmap.