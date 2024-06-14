Get All Access for $5/mo

Tata Punch And Nexon Score Perfect 5 In First BNCAP EV Crash Test Under this system, vehicles will receive between one and five stars, indicating their safety in a collision. Known as BNCAP, this voluntary rating system was implemented on October 1, 2023.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: WikkiCommons

Tata Motors has achieved a five-star rating for its Punch.ev and Nexon.ev battery electric vehicles (EVs) in the Bharat NCAP crash test results. The home-grown EV manufacturer has become the first company to receive certification under the Indian New Car Assessment Programme, commonly referred to as BNCAP.

This programme conducts crash tests and assesses safety features and technologies, providing a simple star rating to indicate relative safety performance.

"We welcome stricter government safety standards and are proud to be the first manufacturer to lead the BNCAP protocol with superlative results. We are delighted to produce India's safest vehicle — an EV — in the Punch.ev, while the Nexon.ev continues its legacy of safety with its 5-star rating," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Tata Harrier and Safari sport utility vehicles also became the first cars in India to receive a 5-star safety rating from BNCAP in December last year.

The Punch.ev achieved the highest score point ever recorded by any vehicle to date, scoring 31.46 out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP), the company reported.

The Nexon.ev also scored impressively, with 29.86 out of 32 for AOP and 44.95 out of 49 for COP.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasised that as EVs shape the future of mobility in India, a strong BNCAP rating serves as an invaluable tool for consumers in choosing safer vehicles, highlighting the high level of safety provided to vehicle occupants.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced an indigenous star-rating system for crash-testing cars. Under this system, vehicles will receive between one and five stars, indicating their safety in a collision. Known as BNCAP, this voluntary rating system was implemented on October 1, 2023.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Data & Recovery

10 Smart Ways to Earn or Build Backlinks to Your Website

Ever heard of the "broken-link building method"? We hadn't, either. But it sure sounds useful.

By Felix Tarcomnicu
Business News

Apple Reportedly Isn't Paying OpenAI to Use ChatGPT in iPhones

The next big iPhone update brings ChatGPT directly to Apple devices.

By Sherin Shibu
Branding

ChatGPT is Becoming More Human-Like. Here's How The Tool is Getting Smarter at Replicating Your Voice, Brand and Personality.

AI can be instrumental in building your brand and boosting awareness, but the right approach is critical. A custom GPT delivers tailored collateral based on your ethos, personality and unique positioning factors.

By Tatiana Dumitru
News and Trends

Work With AI: LinkedIn Debuts Suite of New AI Experiences

In a blog post, LinkedIn chief product officer Tomer Cohen shared how the company observed a remarkable trend of a 5x increase year-over-year in the number of learners engaging with Al courses and content on the platform

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Is the AI Industry Consolidating? Hugging Face CEO Says More AI Entrepreneurs Are Looking to Be Acquired

Clément Delangue, the CEO of Hugging Face, a $4.5 billion startup, says he gets at least 10 acquisition requests a week and it's "increased quite a lot."

By Sherin Shibu