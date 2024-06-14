Under this system, vehicles will receive between one and five stars, indicating their safety in a collision. Known as BNCAP, this voluntary rating system was implemented on October 1, 2023.

Tata Motors has achieved a five-star rating for its Punch.ev and Nexon.ev battery electric vehicles (EVs) in the Bharat NCAP crash test results. The home-grown EV manufacturer has become the first company to receive certification under the Indian New Car Assessment Programme, commonly referred to as BNCAP.

This programme conducts crash tests and assesses safety features and technologies, providing a simple star rating to indicate relative safety performance.

"We welcome stricter government safety standards and are proud to be the first manufacturer to lead the BNCAP protocol with superlative results. We are delighted to produce India's safest vehicle — an EV — in the Punch.ev, while the Nexon.ev continues its legacy of safety with its 5-star rating," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Tata Harrier and Safari sport utility vehicles also became the first cars in India to receive a 5-star safety rating from BNCAP in December last year.

The Punch.ev achieved the highest score point ever recorded by any vehicle to date, scoring 31.46 out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP), the company reported.

The Nexon.ev also scored impressively, with 29.86 out of 32 for AOP and 44.95 out of 49 for COP.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasised that as EVs shape the future of mobility in India, a strong BNCAP rating serves as an invaluable tool for consumers in choosing safer vehicles, highlighting the high level of safety provided to vehicle occupants.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced an indigenous star-rating system for crash-testing cars. Under this system, vehicles will receive between one and five stars, indicating their safety in a collision. Known as BNCAP, this voluntary rating system was implemented on October 1, 2023.