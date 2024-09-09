By the end of March 2024, Tata Sons' total investments in unlisted equity shares of subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures grew by 16 per cent, reaching INR 70,732.5 crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In its annual review, Tata Sons highlighted its strategy of investing in both new and existing businesses to support growth, reduce debt and capitalize on India's economic potential. The company is focusing on sectors that benefit from global trends like energy transition, supply chain resilience and digital transformation powered by AI and data. In FY24, Tata Sons invested nearly INR 10,000 crore in its subsidiaries and associates, focusing on companies like Tata Projects, Tata Autocomp Systems, Tata Electronics and Agratas Energy Storage. Other recipients of funding included Tata Realty, Tata Capital, and Panatone Finvest, according to the company's annual report. Investments also increased in joint ventures like Tata AIA Life Insurance and Tata Play.

By the end of March 2024, Tata Sons' total investments in unlisted equity shares of subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures grew by 16 per cent, reaching INR 70,732.5 crore and the company's revenue from operations fell to INR 23,856 crore in March 2024, a 31.61 per cent decrease from INR 34,887 in March of 2023. However, total revenue touched INR 43,893 crore in March this year whereas it only peaked at INR 35,058 crore in the same period last year.

Tata Electronics, a pioneering Indian company in smartphone manufacturing, is building the country's first semiconductor fab in Gujarat and a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Assam. Agratas is ramping up its manufacturing capabilities to support the automotive industry's shift to new energy, with plans for a 40 GWh gigafactory in the UK and a 20 GWh plant in Sanand, India, as per Business Line.

Tata Digital, which operates the Tata Neu super app and platforms like bigbasket, Tata 1mg and Croma, reported a loss of INR 1,200 crore on revenue of INR 420 crore. Meanwhile, Air India, set to merge with Vistara by November, posted a loss of INR 4,444 crore and Tata Electronics reported a loss of INR 1,022 crore for the fiscal year.