The partnership will focus on building next-generation digital capabilities for sports organizations and delivering immersive and personalized experiences to sporting enthusiasts globally

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, Tech Mahindra announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a sports cloud platform.

"By building Sports Cloud on AWS, we aim to build a personalized, fan-focused community that transcends physical sports. The platform is positioned to disrupt the sports tech industry by providing opportunities for sports organizations and franchises worldwide to create a delightful fan engagement experience that is built on content and community, leading to commerce," said Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.

The strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) was signed back in September this year. The partnership will focus on building next-generation digital capabilities for sports organizations and delivering immersive and personalized experiences to sporting enthusiasts globally.

According to an official statement, Tech Mahindra will have access to the resources and services of AWS.

"Tech Mahindra shares our passion for the sports industry, and our belief that cloud, AI, ML, and emerging technologies will drive the sports technology of the future," shares Samira Bakhtiar, General Manager, Media, Entertainment & Sports, AWS.

The platform will be powered by real-time analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high-performance compute for AR/ VR, enriched broadcasting, and Web 3.0 technologies. Reportedly, Punjab Kings, a professional franchise in the Indian Premier League, has been working with Tech Mahindra to engage fans by bringing content, community, and commerce together.

The platform will also use AWS native services, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, Amazon Managed Blockchain, and Amazon SageMaker.