Tech Mahindra and AWS Partner to Amplify Fan Sporting Experience Globally The partnership will focus on building next-generation digital capabilities for sports organizations and delivering immersive and personalized experiences to sporting enthusiasts globally

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, Tech Mahindra announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a sports cloud platform.

"By building Sports Cloud on AWS, we aim to build a personalized, fan-focused community that transcends physical sports. The platform is positioned to disrupt the sports tech industry by providing opportunities for sports organizations and franchises worldwide to create a delightful fan engagement experience that is built on content and community, leading to commerce," said Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.

The strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) was signed back in September this year. The partnership will focus on building next-generation digital capabilities for sports organizations and delivering immersive and personalized experiences to sporting enthusiasts globally.

According to an official statement, Tech Mahindra will have access to the resources and services of AWS.

"Tech Mahindra shares our passion for the sports industry, and our belief that cloud, AI, ML, and emerging technologies will drive the sports technology of the future," shares Samira Bakhtiar, General Manager, Media, Entertainment & Sports, AWS.

The platform will be powered by real-time analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high-performance compute for AR/ VR, enriched broadcasting, and Web 3.0 technologies. Reportedly, Punjab Kings, a professional franchise in the Indian Premier League, has been working with Tech Mahindra to engage fans by bringing content, community, and commerce together.

The platform will also use AWS native services, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, Amazon Managed Blockchain, and Amazon SageMaker.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

How You Can Use the 80/20 Rule to Unlock Success and Maximize Your Impact

Our success is determined by where we focus our efforts.

By Patrick Carroll
News and Trends

Medicinal Cannabis Startup Cannarma Raises Funding To Diversify Product Line

The capital was raised from Zero to One Fund at pre-money Valuation of $2.04 million

By Entrepreneur Staff
Lifestyle

The Case Of The White Strawberries: How Shashwat Goenka Wants India To Experience Luxury Retail

Recently, Nature's Basket, which is part of the RP- Sanjiv Goenka group, unveiled its first concept store at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari
Growing a Business

Employee or Friend? How to Maintain Boundaries with the People Who Work for You

You want to cultivate an amiable atmosphere at work with your team. But sometimes, the line can get blurry between "friendly" and "friends." Here's how to keep roles clear and relationships healthy.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Science & Technology

Police Issue Warning About iPhone's 'NameDrop' Feature

How to safely manage the iPhone's latest feature and understand how the technology works.

By Deanna Ritchie
Business Plans

She Wrote An 'Escape Plan' to Quit Her Job and Move to an Island. Now She's There Generating Nearly $300,000 A Year

"My detailed, step-by-step plan on how I would quit my job and move to a Caribbean island."

By Jason Feifer