Tech Startups ThinkMetal, MetaShot, and MedMitra AI Raise Early-Stage Capital

Indian startups listed below have revealed details of their latest funding rounds, fueling their growth.

ThinkMetal Secures USD 800K Funding Led by YourNest Venture Capital

Chennai-based deeptech startup ThinkMetal has raised USD 800,000 (approximately INR 6.7 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by YourNest Venture Capital under the YourNest-SanchiConnect Velocity Program 2024. Concept Communications and Sanchi Connect also participated in the round.

The company, co-founded in 2021 by Sabyasachi Ghosh and Arushi Sharma, specialises in compact metal 3D printing with its flagship product, SistemT1. The advanced printer integrates 3D printing, debinding, and sintering processes into two streamlined units, enabling manufacturers to produce metal parts such as molds, dies, and fixtures within hours—at half the traditional cost.

The freshly raised funds will be used to prepare SistemT1 for production and expand ThinkMetal's material lineup, including stainless steel, pure copper, and ceramics. The company will also enhance its software capabilities, refine processes, and strengthen its sales, design, and operations teams.

"We are thrilled to partner with investors who share our vision of revolutionising manufacturing," said Sabyasachi Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO. "This investment will help SMEs achieve faster turnarounds and greater efficiency."

ThinkMetal's existing customers include Ants Ceramics, ZeQube Technologies, and Hosur CNC.

Sauce.vc Leads INR 11 Cr Funding Round for MetaShot to Fuel R&D and Expansion

Bengaluru-based console gaming startup MetaShot has raised INR 11 crore in a combination of equity and debt financing led by Sauce.vc, with participation from Sharrp Ventures and Panthera Peak Capital.

The funds will support team expansion, R&D, growth, and brand building.

MetaShot aims to revolutionise gaming with its innovative Smart Bat, which tracks real-world shots and converts them into virtual plays within the game. Founded in 2021 by Prince Thomas, Ranjit Kumar Behera, and Ajith Sunny, the company started selling the MetaShot Smart Bat in August 2023 across e-commerce websites, quick commerce platforms, and offline channels.

MetaShot claims to have already hosted over 8 lakh matches and projects a 5x revenue growth this year. The startup recently expanded into the Middle East and plans a US launch soon.

"Our vision is to become a platform offering diverse games, seamlessly blending the physical and virtual worlds," said Prince Thomas, Co-founder and CEO. The company's appearance in the Shark Tank India Season 4 trailer further underscores its growing prominence.

MedMitra AI Secures INR 3 Cr Funding to Revolutionise Healthcare with AI

MedMitra AI, an innovative health-tech platform, has raised INR 3 crore in a Pre-Seed funding round co-led by All In Capital and WEH Ventures, with angel investors Dr Rohan Khandelwal, Pawan Gupta, and Venkat Subramanyam also participating.

The funds will be used to expand MedMitra AI's expert team, accelerate its AI-driven solutions, and strengthen its market presence across various regions.

Founded in 2023 by Shivangi Sharma and Dr Anushka Sharma, MedMitra AI is pioneering autonomous AI agents that assist healthcare professionals in diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. By integrating and analysing multimodal data—such as medical history, lab reports, and advanced imaging—the platform empowers doctors to deliver precise and personalised care.

Shivangi Sharma, Co- founder, MedMitra AI, said, "Our mission is to create innovative, AI-driven solutions that doctors can trust and integrate seamlessly into their daily workflows. By prioritizing intuitive design, reliability, and clinical relevance, we aim to build a product that becomes indispensable for every doctor across the country."

"This investment fuels our ambition to redefine healthcare by equipping doctors with AI tools that address real-world challenges. At MedMitra AI, our goal is to empower clinicians with actionable insights, bridging the gap between complex medical data and patient care. By doing so, we make healthcare delivery faster and aid our country's overburdened doctors," added Dr Anushka Sharma, Co-founder, MedMitra AI.