You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Tesla In Talks With RIL For EV Plant In India Tesla is said to have committed USD 2 billion to its upcoming plans in India. The company has been looking at multiple locations, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, for setting up the plant.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Freepik

Electric car maker Tesla Inc is said to be in talks with Reliance Industries Ltd to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in India.

Tesla is said to have committed USD 2 billion to its upcoming plans in India. The company has been looking at multiple locations, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, for setting up the plant.

Earlier, Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla said said in spaces session with Nicolai Tangen, CEO, Norges Bank Investment Management "India is now the most populous country in the world, based on population. India should have electric cars just like every other country has electric cars. It's a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India," thereby confirming Tesla's entry into India.

According to the reports, talks are at initial stages and have been ongoing for over a month. It is expected that the Indian conglomerate may play a significant hand in establishing the manufacturing facility and the allied ecosystem for Tesla in India.

In 2023, RIL, in partnership with Ashok Leyland, launched India's first hydrogen internal combustion engine-powered heavy-duty truck. RIL also unveiled removable and swappable batteries for EVs last year.

Musk has been trying to venture into India for years as growing middle class seeks to spend their increasing wealth on new-energy vehicles.

This comes after the government last month cut down the import duties on EVs for foreign companies provided they invest at least 41.5 billion rupees and start producing vehicles domestically within three years. There's also a cap on the number of EVs an overseas brand can import.

The move is aimed at spurring investment from global firms, which is viewed as key to accelerating India's switch to greener cars.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Side Hustle

This Insurance Agent Started a Side Hustle Inspired By Nostalgia for His Home State — Now It Earns Nearly $40,000 a Month

After moving to New York City, Danny Trejo started a business to stay in touch with his roots — literally.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Stanford Professors On the Counterintuitive Strategy That Helps Google Hire Top Talent

We assume that the best processes are seamless, but a little friction can go a long way.

By Robert I. Sutton and Hayagreeva "Huggy" Rao
Management

HR Could Be Withholding The Critical Data You Need to Boost Retention and Drive Results. Here's How to Take Control and Gain Access

To get people data into the hands of managers so they can use it to drive business results, companies must break down barriers between HR and the rest of the organization

By Ryan Wong
Business News

Google's 'Find My Device' Will Finally Roll Out to Android Phones. Here's Why It Was Delayed.

Both Android and Apple iOS users will receive unknown tracker alerts on the Find My Device network.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Employees Are Burning Out — and the Culprit Isn't What You Think

There's a type of stress that has a huge impact on employees' health, work performance and personal lives. Here's what it is and what you can do to combat it, both for yourself and your employees.

By Rob Cross