The Gaming Gallery Of Blockchain; What All Game Formats Are Available For You To Engage In

Blockchain games refer to video games which utilize blockchain technology as its underlying technology, along with cryptocurrencies and non-fungible assets.

Having gained momentum over the past year, blockchain gaming allows players to own their gaming assets ( game objects or tokens) and trade them with players outside the game. This is one of the fastest-growing use cases for this technology.

So how are they different from traditional video games? Blockchain games offer their players a more meaningful economy with ownership control and a 'play-to-earn' model.

The primary difference between the two lies in the exchange of tokens and assets. Blockchain gamers are offered a unique proposition where they can sell off their gaming assets or tokens in exchange for fiat currency, something which is not allowed in traditional games. Blockchain technology is an incredibly safe and secure one where the information available is consistent due to the data being stored on a decentralized database.

With traditional gaming being categorised to multiple sub-genres and styles, here are the different blockchain games available for you to try: