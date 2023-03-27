The Gaming Gallery Of Blockchain; What All Game Formats Are Available For You To Engage In

Blockchain gamers are offered a unique proposition where they can sell off their gaming assets or tokens in exchange for fiat currency, something which is not allowed in traditional games.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blockchain games refer to video games which utilize blockchain technology as its underlying technology, along with cryptocurrencies and non-fungible assets.

Having gained momentum over the past year, blockchain gaming allows players to own their gaming assets ( game objects or tokens) and trade them with players outside the game. This is one of the fastest-growing use cases for this technology.

So how are they different from traditional video games? Blockchain games offer their players a more meaningful economy with ownership control and a 'play-to-earn' model.

The primary difference between the two lies in the exchange of tokens and assets. Blockchain gamers are offered a unique proposition where they can sell off their gaming assets or tokens in exchange for fiat currency, something which is not allowed in traditional games. Blockchain technology is an incredibly safe and secure one where the information available is consistent due to the data being stored on a decentralized database.

With traditional gaming being categorised to multiple sub-genres and styles, here are the different blockchain games available for you to try:

  1. Virtual Real Estate Games: The most notable form of blockchain games, a player can build and own virtual properties in such video games. The property value, like in the real world, might increase, and the player can sell, buy, or rent their asset. The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Somnium Space are the player favourites.
  2. Gambling Games: Such games allow players to bet their cryptocurrencies based on various outcomes in a game. Unlike traditional casinos, which are controlled manually by an operator, the algorithms here are stored in the blockchain for everyone's free access. Additionally, blockchain gambling games offer a high anonymity level as transactions do not require personal information. Popular games in this segment include Edgeless, FunFair and BitCasino.
  3. Decentralized Applications (dApps): dApps are digital applications running on a blockchain network that operates via smart contracts and are not controlled by a single authority. Some notable platforms are CryptoSpaceX, EOS Knights, and Etheremon.
  4. Games Based on NFTs: An amalgamation of blockchain technology and gaming, the play-to-earn business model has been on the rise. Here, a non-fungible token can be developed by players in a game, and they will have all the ownership advantages.
  5. Blockchain-Based Gaming Platforms: Such platforms offer safe transaction and data management facilities to their players. Each player earns bitcoin (or respective cryptocurrency) when they develop a game and publish it on the blockchain. Some of the known ones are Mythical Games, Enjin, and WAX.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side.  

Related Topics

News and Trends Gaming Blockchain

Most Popular

See all

By Hardik Kundu

Business Process

Why Embracing Chaos is Crucial to Your Success and Longevity

Chaos engineering is a popular idea in software engineering, centered around the premise that deliberately breaking a system to gain information will ultimately help improve that system's resiliency. Given the uncertainty of our times, CEOs might want to apply this type of approach in their corporate sustainability strategies.

By Max Kraynov

Leadership

5 Winning Habits That Will Transform Your Leadership Skills

Ready to take your leadership skills to the next level? Discover the five winning habits that will transform you into an exceptional leader!

By John Kitchens

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Social Media

The Do's and Don'ts of Email Etiquette

Don't forget, when dashing off an email, that a person you have a business relationship with will judge you by what you write.

By Jacqueline Whitmore

Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton