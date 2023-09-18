Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Good Bug, a gut health focused brand, has raised $3.5 million in Series A funding led by Fireside Ventures. The Company plans to deploy a large part of the funds for new product development, team expansion and brand investments.

"We aim to pioneer and expand the Gut Health category in India, which has been an unexplored segment. We're unraveling the same by helping people get to the root cause of core health issues and holistically solve it. Our journey has been about more than just business; it's about transforming lives. We are thrilled to see the impact we've had on people's health and well-being. We are excited to have Fireside Ventures as our partner in this journey, with their deep knowledge of the Indian consumer and startup ecosystem," said Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, founders, The Good Bug, in a joint statement.

Set up in November 2022, The Good Bug is India's gut-health-focused health and wellness brand. The brand addresses chronic issues across bloating, constipation, weight management and others through the gut. As per the company, the brand has disrupted the health and wellness market by identifying the importance of Gut Health early on and delivering to the consumer promise through scientifically backed and user-friendly solutions.

"As consumers are getting more health-conscious and looking for safe and effective solutions with long term benefits; we see a huge potential for gut health. The Good Bug is at the forefront of this segment with their innovative and effective products. We are thrilled to partner with the team as they continue to pursue their vision," said Ankur Khaitan, principal, Fireside Ventures.