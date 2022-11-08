The Latest From Musk; "Twitter rules will evolve over time"

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Elon Musk can't help but surprise us everyday with updates about his latest pet project. Musk, who according to his bio is the "Complaint Hotline Operator", recently tweeted, "Twitter rules will evolve over time". He further added that for now the rules remain the same and adde a link to twitter's guidelines.

New Moderation Council

His previously announced concept of moderating content on the platform had aroused the curiosity of many. Musk had earlier spoken about employing a new moderation council to check the content shared on the social media platform. The council will be diversified and will also take the call on who gets to return to the platform from their suspension.

Impersonation Suspension

On the November 7, Musk tweeted, "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended". Since his takeover, several users have changed their handles to Elon Musk with his profile photo and have been tweeting as his account. The tech tycoon with his new rule seems to be taking matters into his own hands. This impersonation issue however, has been around for a while but there has been an increase of impersonators since Musk's takeover.

Before, Twitter would issue a warning before suspending an account but not under Musk's reign, according to his tweet reading, "widespread verification, there will be no warning", adding "this will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue." He further explained, "any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark."

Musk's clarifications

A user asked what would happen if a previously verified profile was impersonated, to which Musk replied, that twitter would "suspend the account attempting impersonation and keep the money!" he added how that would mean a "whole bunch of free money" for Twitter if the scammers want to keep this up.

What lies ahead

Even with new information popping up every minute there are still some things that are unclear. Such as , how will Twitter verify users? Would there be a government issued format Would there be an increase in the fee for subscription to Twitter blue?