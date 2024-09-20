Get All Access for $5/mo

The Wellness Co. Secures INR 60 Cr Investment from EaseMyTrip to Expand Health Tourism The Gurugram-based luxury wellness brand plans to use the fresh funds for expansion into key urban markets, enhancing its portfolio of advanced wellness treatments to capitalise on growing wellness tourism interest.

[L-R] Rohan Jain and Rishabh Jain, Co-founders of The Wellness Co.

The Wellness Co., a luxury wellness brand, has secured a 30% equity investment from EasyMyTrip, an online travel aggregator. The investment, valued at INR 60 crore, is aimed at facilitating the expansion of The Wellness Co. and its parent company, Rollins International, into key urban areas both domestically and internationally.

As the global interest in wellness tourism continues to surge, this partnership positions The Wellness Co. to enhance its portfolio of advanced, medically supervised treatments. These offerings include whole-body cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), IV Drip Therapy, Red Light Therapy, and Normatec Compression Therapy.

Co-founder Rishabh Jain expressed enthusiasm about the transformative potential of this investment, stating, "With EaseMyTrip as our partner, we are not only broadening our reach but also shaping the future of health tourism. Our therapies are crafted to enhance lives through advanced, results-oriented solutions, and with this support, we are ready to present them on a global platform."

Founded in 2020 by Rohan Jain and Rishabh Jain, The Wellness Co. currently operates flagship centers in Gurugram, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The partnership with EasyMyTrip will enable the company to expand into new cities like Kolkata, Pune, and Chennai while also targeting international markets, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Co-founder Rohan Jain emphasised the strategic nature of this investment: "Our goal has consistently been to empower individuals to pursue healthier lifestyles through scientifically supported wellness solutions. This collaboration allows us to integrate wellness with travel, capitalising on the burgeoning health tourism sector."

As part of Rollins International, a subsidiary of Singapore-based RHA Holding, The Wellness Co. plans to launch tailored wellness packages that combine luxurious accommodations with health-enhancing treatments, appealing to both leisure travellers and those seeking preventive care.
