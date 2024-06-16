Get All Access for $5/mo

The Whiskey Revolutionary: Shivam Gingalani, Founder & CEO, Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey His creative influences are the likes of Elon Musk, Phil Knight, Narayan Murthy, the Tatas, and a first generation founder James Watt, the founder of BrewDog

By Priya Kapoor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shivam Gingalani, Founder & CEO, Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey

India is the largest consumer of whiskey in the world, yet there is a lack of a clear identity for Indian whiskies – currently defined as Indian Made Foreign Liquor, which serves no purpose in defining either the origin or the style of whisky. It is with this aim to give a clear identity and propelling Indian whiskies forward in the largest whiskey market in the world, Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey was found.

"With whisky brands from the 80's & 90's still prevalent, we believe that the Indian whisky industry needs to be shaken up. We aim to kickstart a whiskey revolution. We're building an origin-led Himalayan whiskey story (made in the Himalayas, with Himalayan water and malts), catering to young India who deeply value authenticity," says Shivam Gingalani, Founder & CEO, Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey.

His creative influences are the likes of Elon Musk, Phil Knight, Narayan Murthy, the Tatas, and a first generation founder James Watt, the founder of BrewDog. "He has built his business in an unconventional fashion right from a Punk IPA to starting a crowd source funding model to marketing/distributing via not-so-typical channels like microbreweries and beer hotels." Closer home, he appreciates Ankur from Bira who has been successful in creating a brand that connects with the youth.

On asking what's the best way to find out what the customer needs, he said, "We're committing to our customers that it will be the smoothest whiskey at its price point. We regularly host tasting sessions every week, with over 25000+ trials in last 2 months since launch." But how does he balances creativity and business? Without creativity, the product & brand will never be born and without logical thinking, it will be difficult to run and scale the business, says Gingalini. "For a startup, being in flow as individuals and as a business are key. This means blending together creativity and logical thinking on an everyday basis. It is not easy but having the right mindset, constantly learning and implementing along with not giving up, is how I do it."

For scaling a venture, he advices focusing on three core aspects: understanding the customers, having great team and time. "Scaling a consumer business vs a tech business is very different. A consumer business might take more time to scale because it takes time to build trust with consumers but is also more defensible in the long run."

"We aim to achieve growth targets through doubling down in existing markets and expanding to new markets starting with Gurgaon/ Haryana and making entry into South India. We are also working on our Indian Single Malt and will venture overseas with that in the near future," he concluded.
Priya Kapoor

Former Feature Editor

Priya holds more than a decade of experience in journalism. She has worked on various beats and was chosen as a Road Safety Fellow in 2018, wherein she produced many in-depth & insightful features on road crashes in India. She writes on startups, personal finance and Web3. Outside of work, she likes gardening, driving and reading. 

 

 

 

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

10 Public Speaking Lessons From Prime Minister Narendra Modi

From keeping the audience's attention to inspiring and mesmerizing them, There are a lot of speaking lessons that we can take from the Prime Minister

By Vanky Kenny Kataria
Social Media

Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema

Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.

By Arundhuti Banerjee
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

I Left the Corporate World to Start a Chicken Coop Business — Here Are 3 Valuable Lessons I Learned Along the Way

Board meetings were traded for barnyards as a thriving new venture hatched.

By Chris Bowman
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Started in His College Apartment Turned Into a $70,000-a-Month Income Stream — Then Earned Nearly $2 Million Last Year

Kyle Morrand and his college roommates loved playing retro video games — and the pastime would help launch his career.

By Amanda Breen
Branding

ChatGPT is Becoming More Human-Like. Here's How The Tool is Getting Smarter at Replicating Your Voice, Brand and Personality.

AI can be instrumental in building your brand and boosting awareness, but the right approach is critical. A custom GPT delivers tailored collateral based on your ethos, personality and unique positioning factors.

By Tatiana Dumitru