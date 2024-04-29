📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

The Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) and Magnifiq Capital Trust Launch INR 500 Mn Fund for Indian Startups The initiative aims to empower nascent startups, building on YEA's commitment to upscaling and mentoring young entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Members of Young Entrepreneurs Association

The Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) and Magnifiq Capital Trust partnered with Dr A Velumani (creator of Thyrocare) to invest up to INR 500 million in Indian startups, handpicked and mentored by the latter.

According to the official release, the announcement was made at YEA's annual general meeting held on April 27th in Hyderabad and reflects the organisation's ongoing effort to drive advancements in the startup ecosystem.

Subhakar Alapati, President of the Young Entrepreneurs Association, said, "Today marks a landmark moment as YEA turns the page on a decade of trailblazing entrepreneurship. This new fund marks a milestone in our journey to foster innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Over the past decade, YEA has been pivotal in supporting startups through investments and mentorship, and with this initiative, we aim to further amplify our impact on India's startup landscape."

Seed-stage companies innovating in these fields are encouraged to apply. The application process involves a detailed proposal submission, where the applicants will undergo a thorough review, ensuring a fair and insightful selection process for prospective recipients.

YEA has a track record of making significant investments in unlisted IPO shares of startups such as Boat and Bira. Additionally, the association offers one-on-one mentorship from its members, a large number of whom are first- and second-generation entrepreneurs. These mentors come from a plethora of industries, ensuring startups receive a wealth of knowledge and tailored advice.

The Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) is a Hyderabad-based organisation that was founded in 2012 and brings together a vibrant network of innovators and business leaders. The goal of YEA is to promote a culture of development, mentoring, and cooperation by making networks, resources, and expertise more accessible.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

Welcome to Guest Blogging 101

The first step is to produce an amazing piece of writing that stands out from the crowd.

By David Koji
News and Trends

PremjiInvest to Bet an Additional USD 10B In AI Companies

Earlier this month, the entity was reported to be eyeing a USD 50B-70B investment in the Australian graphic design platform, Canva. It previously co-led an investment round of USD 53 million in a Series A funding round for Hippocratic AI, a healthcare-focused AI startup

By Paromita Gupta
Marketing

4 Ways Guest Blogging Grows Your Blog Audience Quickly

Guest blogging is basically getting an influencer to introduce you to their audience.

By Syed Balkhi
Marketing

Yes, You Can Kick-Start Your Own SEO Campaign. Here's How.

Newbie businesses can turn their inhouse staffers into website optimizers and social-media marketers for a while.

By Jonathan Long
Marketing

How to Rev up the Success of Your WordPress Website

New data from GoDaddy draws a clear distinction between "rocketship" vs. "decliner" sites. Which one's yours?

By Chris Carfi