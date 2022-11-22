This Startup's 'Assiduous' Work Will Help Brands Conquer E-commerce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A Eureka moment led Dr Somdutta Singh to found Assiduus Global, a one-stop growth engine that enables brands to scale and attain success on e-commerce marketplaces.

Dr Somdutta Singh, Founder, Assiduus Global

Back in 2018, Singh was in the US scaling several D2C private labels that she had created to sell on digital-first platforms such as Amazon and Walmart. The private labels, which included brands such as Amplicell, The Real Boss Lady Beauty, Biotevia and Irotica, helped her understand the key regulatory and linguistic challenges of growing a brand beyond a certain geographical location.

"I realized that cross-border sales were a huge challenge that brands and business owners needed to overcome and that selling online was an uphill task," said Singh. The multiple nuances attached to the process, such as understanding ranking, deciphering user data, analysing pricing, consumer behavior, keyword and listing automation, led her to establish Assiduus Global.

The process, however, was not without its unique difficulties. "Although some of the largest and most profitable businesses in the world are being led and run by women, entrepreneurship still remains largely male-dominated, at least that is what it is seen as. Women entrepreneurship is an untamed bastion, and investors need to look at women in the same light as men. They need to look at women as gender-agnostic and defined by their skills and capabilities alone. Entrepreneurship is not about gender equality and leadership skills alone. It's about the passion and the attitude with which a person pursues their dreams," explained Singh.

Another challenge that she often witnesses till date in the e-commerce landscape is its fragmented charcater. Apart from big players such as Amazon, Walmart and eBay, there seem to be no one providing formidable solutions to brands and sellers. "The marketplaces are mere platforms and there is no help to brands to sell and accelerate their business without them having to spend additional money on infrastructure, technology and human resources. Assiduus bridges this gap," she noted.

Brands need insights and intelligence, the right data sets, knowledge of the right markets, awareness of market demands, understanding of consumer affiliations, spending patterns, and repeat purchase rates. One of the elementary principles of selling on marketplaces is segmentation. One product cannot cater to different sections of people across diverse countries.

"Assiduus Global is not just a distributor. We have tech integrations with e-commerce marketplaces across the globe that gives brands the added advantage of having a key partner and not just being a one-in-a-million seller on the marketplace. We have access to all the tools, understanding of the various search algorithms, and are familiar with the keywords and terms consumers use to search for specific products that help us conquer discoverability challenges," claimed Singh.

Additionally, the company claims that its patent-pending (USPTO) technology acts as the middleware allowing it to analyze data from multiple marketplaces and DTC sites across borders that gives Assiduus intelligence to map projections and markets for specific products for brands intelligently.

"Our tool helps us analyze the market opportunity, demand, market readiness for new products, competition analysis and customer intelligence," she stated.

Singh now plans to turn Assiduus Global into high-performing e-commerce accelerator partner by 2025 and set an example for Asian-origin women-led businesses to chase their targets without inhibitions.