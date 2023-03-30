Three Upcoming Programs Startups Must Watch Out For

With mentorship and fundraising assistance being offered through initiatives by tech giants such as Google and Amazon, one dare say it takes a village to help a startup grow and thrive!

By Soumya Duggal

While several entrepreneurs walk a lonely path, persevering against all odds and naysayers, until they actualise their dreams, many are fortunate to find a support system along the way that is especially instituted to ensure their success. With mentorship and fundraising assistance being offered by government initiatives, academic incubators, and accelerators run by corporates, venture capital firms and not-for-profit organisations, one dare say it takes a village to help a startup grow and thrive!

If you too run a startup and would like to benefit from such initiatives, be sure to check out the following programmes aimed at helping young business ventures grow and develop to achieve their full potential.

Amazon's Propel Startup Accelerator

In its third season, the Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator will support up to 50 D2C emerging startups which want to launch in international markets and create global brands from India. The program offers a combined $100,000 in equity free grants to the top 3 winners. It also offers participants the opportunity of winning rewards worth over $1.5 million, including AWS Activate credits and ads credits, besides logistics and account management support for one year. Applications close on April 30.

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA)

GFSA is a three-month, equity-free accelerator program for Indian tech seed- to series A-funded startups that are solving problems using advanced technology such as AI/ML or data across key verticals. Selected startups will receive expert mentorship and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Growth. In addition to Google technical project support, the accelerator program will include deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition and leadership. Applications are now open.

Cisco LaunchPad

A six-month B2B accelerator program for 6-8 startups per cohort, it aims at propelling deep-tech startups working in disruptive technologies. The key focus areas are Networking and Infrastructure, Security, IoT, AI & Machine learning, Image Processing, Linkages or Video Analytics, and Deep tech along with Healthcare-Specific Technologies. The program offers mentorship (internal Cisco mentors and external experts), initial and performance-based grants, interactions with angel investors and the venture capital community, and Cisco technologies. Registrations can be made here.

