Tiivra Launches Range Of Composite Fiber Helmets

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tiivra Ventures on Monday launched its inaugural flagship range of composite fiber helmets. These made-in-India helmets weigh 1,250 grams, making them among the lightest in the world. The products are aerodynamically optimised for riders riding in aggressive postures.

Company

"We set out two years ago with an audacious vision of building an extraordinary product and a strong brand in the biking space. We took two years to create a product that is truly world class and can be among the best in the world. But, we are not simply selling helmets, we are building a strong brand that has a relationship with the rider," said Alpana Parida, founder and CEO, Tiivra Ventures.

India has the largest population of motorcycles globally, with new motorcycles being launched almost every month in the 200cc-650cc category. It is also the world's largest market for two-wheelers and home to one of the world's largest and most competitive two-wheeler helmet manufacturing industries, with a current capacity of over 38 million helmets per year, according to statement given by the company.

Tiivra, founded by Alpana Parida, aims to build a D2C global product ecosystem exclusively aimed at younger riders. The bootstrapped startup put in two years towards product development based on an extensive feedback process from the riding community. Tiivra launched its products only after securing quality certifications, including DOT and ISI. Tiivra's helmets are awaiting ECE 20.6 certification – considered among the most stringent quality checks globally. It will be retailed through the brand's website and through some select rider-owned stores. Tiivra aims to take a shot at the global approximately $8 billion motorcycle helmet industry, undergoing a transformational shift towards better and upgraded helmets, riding on its superiority over plastic helmets.