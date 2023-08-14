Titan Eyecare Steps Into Audiology Segment Reportedly, as part of this collaboration, Titan has set up diagnostic tests at select stores aimed at assessing hearing capabilities and recommending suitable hearing aids

Titan Eyecare, a division of Titan Company, has forayed into a new vertical with the launch of its audiology segment in partnership with WS Audiology, according to a Business Line report.

Reportedly, as part of this collaboration, Titan has set up diagnostic tests at select stores aimed at assessing hearing capabilities and recommending suitable hearing aids.

The initiative launched six weeks ago, is currently in its initial stages as a pilot program, and is available in eight stores, with the aim of expanding on a larger scale in the future. This is one of the new avenues we are focusing on for future growth," said Saumen Bhaumik, CEO of Eyecare Division, Titan Eyecare, in a statement.

He reportedly added, "The company's research extended to other sensory organs, such as the ears. The amalgamation of audiology and optometry has demonstrated success stories, and certain progressive regions globally have already entered this domain."

In addition to the hearing aid segment, the company has unveiled a range of innovative products across various categories, such as luxury, smart eyewear, and lenses.

Last year, the company also entered the luxury segment with the launch of a progressive lens called Titan Ultima, starting at a price of INR 52,000, the report noted.
