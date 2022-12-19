To Be Or Not To Be? Musk Let's User Poll Decide His Fate As Twitter Head

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's been three months since tech magnet and inventor Elon Musk bought Twitter, the micro-blogging platform, for a staggering $44 billion. Since then, controversies have surrounded the platform and Musk in some form or another.

The Twitter CEO has been active on the platform and occasionally seeks opinions of the users.

During the early hours on Monday, Musk created a mere yes-or-no poll seeking users' insight into should he "step down as head of Twitter?" The poll is active for a 12-hour duration and he has assured that he" will abide by the results of this poll."

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1604617643973124097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 18, 2022

With seven hours of polling left, over 10 million users have already cast their vote with 'yes', leading by 56 per cent.

A user by the name Brian Krassenstein replied that he'd voted no as Musk shows his zeal to improve the platform. "Own your mistakes. Move forward. Improve!" he further adds. Meanwhile, a user named Steve Rudden shared that irrespective of the result, Twitter will still be owned by Musk. If it's a yes, he's just going to find someone to take on daily operations, and he will have a say in every decision. So either way, the votes are meaningless.

Users have also speculated that this might be a way of weeding out the bots on the platform.

American journalist Ben Dreyfuss shared that Tesla's shareholders might want to have Musk's whole attention if "you stopped spending all of your time alienating wealthy libs who love buying teslas."

Later he went on to make another tweet saying "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." Only he knows what is being planned within the Twitter chambers.

The backlash

Recently, Musk removed Twitter's feature of displaying the device for its users and received backlash for the same. He further conveyed that "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes."

Previously, he has faced scrutiny for slashing down about 50% of Twitter's manpower, including former CEO Parag Aggarwal, reviving blocked accounts, banning prominent journalist's accounts (now revoked), and blue tick charge.